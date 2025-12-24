Rakesh Roshan Spotted In Heated Exchange At Nephew Eshaan Roshan’s Wedding | VIDEO | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 18:48 IST

In one video, Rakesh Roshan was seen getting into an intense argument with Eunuchs outside the wedding venue.

The entire Roshan family reunited for Eshaan and Aishwarya’s wedding. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan attended his nephew Eshaan Roshan’s wedding on Tuesday, December 23. Eshaan tied the knot with his long-time partner, Aishwarya, in the presence of the entire Roshan family.

However, amid the joyous occasion, a video started making rounds on social media, where Rakesh Roshan was reportedly seen getting into an argument with eunuchs.

Rakesh Roshan Gets Into Heated Argument with Eunuchs

In one viral video, the veteran director was seen outside the venue having an intense argument with eunuchs. The eunuchs also seemed annoyed, stating that they were only there to bless the newlyweds.

Another video showed the eunuchs blessing the bride while she was making her way to the venue. Both Rakesh Roshan and his nephew Eshaan were also visible in the background. Later, Rakesh posed with the newlyweds for the paparazzi.

How Did The Internet React?

The video started making rounds on social media, with people flooding the comment section with varied opinions. “10 lakh maang liye honge coz they earn in crores na!” one user wrote.

Another asked, “To seek blessings or to loot from them? Why are you projecting it as a mistake of Rakesh ji?”

Someone else commented, “They are not there to congratulate but to extort money. They run a big racket in every city.”

“They are looters. The government needs to control them,” another comment read.

Hrithik Roshan Attends Eshaan Roshan’s Wedding

Hrithik Roshan made a special appearance at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding ceremony. The actor was spotted arriving at the venue looking sharp and in a baby blue sherwani, which he paired with a matching vest. The actor was accompanied by his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, for the ceremony.

The wedding was also attended by Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rakesh Roshan Shares Family Photo

On the wedding day, the entire Roshan family came together to celebrate Eshaan and Aishwarya’s special day. In the picture, Hrithik Roshan’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, were seen posing with their uncle.

Pashmina Roshan, who made her acting debut with Ishk Vishk Rebound, was also looking stunning in an olive green lehenga. Sharing the picture, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Eshaan Roshan weds Aishwarya – Blessings & God Bless!”

First Published: December 24, 2025, 18:48 IST

News movies bollywood Rakesh Roshan Spotted In Heated Exchange At Nephew Eshaan Roshan’s Wedding | VIDEO