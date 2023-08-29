মঙ্গলবার , ২৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৪ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Actors Who Portrayed Brother-Sister and Lover On Screen

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৯, ২০২৩ ৭:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
raksha bandhan 2023 hindi cinema actors


Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 18:21 IST

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here are a few instances where Hindi cinema actors masterfully portrayed both lovers and siblings in different projects. (Image: X/@shrutisonal26; File photos)

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here are a few instances where Hindi cinema actors masterfully portrayed both lovers and siblings in different projects. (Image: X/@shrutisonal26; File photos)

Raksha Bandhan 2023: In the realm of Hindi cinema, several actors have showcased their versatility by portraying both sibling relationships and romantic partnerships on screen.

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love and faith between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist and offer blessings. Brothers promise to protect their sisters. In the realm of Hindi cinema, several actors have showcased their versatility by portraying both sibling relationships and romantic partnerships on screen. This unique ability to seamlessly transition between these distinct roles highlights the depth and range of their acting skills. Here are a few instances where Hindi cinema actors masterfully portrayed both lovers and siblings in different projects.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

These two Bollywood superstars have played both lovers and siblings on screen. In the film “Josh” (2000), they played twin brother-sister Arjun and Anjali. In the film “Devdas” (2002), they played star-crossed lovers Devdas and Paro.

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Images to Share With Your Brother or Sister

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

These two Bollywood actors have also played both lovers and siblings on screen. In the film “Gunday” (2014), they played childhood friends turned lovers Chand Nawab and Lovely. In the film “Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015), they played estranged half-siblings Arjun and Alia.

Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal

These two Bollywood actors have also played both lovers and siblings on screen. In the film “Housefull” (2010), they played siblings Deepika and Arjun. In the film “Race 2″ (2013), they played lovers Deepika and Armaan.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were seen playing the roles of each other’s lovers in the comedic film Desi Boyz. Later in Race 2, both stars were cast as siblings. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar nailed their roles as siblings in the film Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. Amitabh Bachchan played their father in the movie. They were seen together as lovers in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm epz thana
মেয়েকে ‘হত্যার পর’ মায়ের আত্মহনন
বাংলাদেশ
1693314273 photo
‘Home advantage significantly reduced due to IPL’, feels Rahul Dravid ahead of ODI World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
1
শিশুর জ্বর, বমি ভাব? স্ক্রাব টাইফাস নয়তো? কীভাবে নিজেকে সুরক্ষিত রাখবেন জেনে নিন East Medinipur News Learn how to protect your child from scrub typhus – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
raksha bandhan 2023 hindi cinema actors
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Actors Who Portrayed Brother-Sister and Lover On Screen
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 5

বগুড়ায় একদিনে ২৬ জনের প্রানহানি, শনাক্ত ১২৬

 8db7b26d930cff8aa404a4c40aea3564 57c95d235d56e

বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে অফিস, যন্ত্রচালিত সব যানবাহন বন্ধ থাকবে

 untitled 1 72

Troubled by Hair Problems? Well, Curry Leaves May Help You a Great Deal

 Yediyurappa Hints His Exit is Imminent, Awaiting BJP High Command's Directions

Yediyurappa Hints His Exit is Imminent, Awaiting BJP High Command's Directions

 1595677656 amit shah new

Amit Shah Has Assured Draft Laws Won’t be Finalised Without Consulting Locals: Lakshadweep MP

 wm khulna varsity

খুলনা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ৬ শিক্ষার্থীর বিরুদ্ধে র‍্যাগিংয়ের অভিযোগ

 1620583057 pti05 09 2021 000144b

Mamata Banerjee’s Election Petition Assigned to New Calcutta HC Judge

 wm BNP Ganatantra Manch 26 September 2022

দল-জোটে ভাঙা-গড়া শুরু, মার্চে সরকার পতন আন্দোলন

 received 750889649355635

চট্টগ্রাম মেট্রোপলিটন পুলিশ ও কমিউনিটি পুলিশিং চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরের উদ্যোগে জাতিরপিতা বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবর রহমানের ৪৭তম শাহাদাৎ বার্ষিকী ও জাতীয় শোক দিবস উপলক্ষে চিত্রাঙ্কন প্রতিযোগিতা

 hasan

টাঙ্গাইলে হাসান ইমামের এমপি পদ নিয়ে রিট খারিজ – Corporate Sangbad