Rakshit Shetty Makes SHOCKING Confession About Rashmika Mandanna, Says ‘We Are Still In…’

Rakshit Shetty made a rare statement about his ex-fiancée Rashmika Mandanna. The Kannada actor was engaged to the Animal actress in 2017 but it was reported that Rashmika called off the wedding. While Rashmika hasn’t delved into the broken relationship in the past, Rakshit made a jaw-dropping reveal about their equation after the split. In a new interview, Rakshit revealed that he and Rashmika are still in touch. He also praised her for her hardwork and showed a sign of support to her as she grows in the film industry.

Speaking with a YouTuber during the promotions of his recent release Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A, Rakshit was asked if he was still in touch with Rashmika. The actor said (as quoted by India Today), “Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement.”

Rashmika began her acting journey with Kirik Party. The film was directed by Kantara star Rishab Shetty. Rashmika starred alongside Rakshit. It was reported that the actors fell in love during the making of the film. Following the release, Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged. However, after a few months, the engagement fell apart. The cause of the split was not revealed.

Last year, she sparked controversy when she did not credit Rakshit and Rishab for giving her the opportunity to kickstart her career. Following the controversy, in March, she gave Rakshit and his production house proper credit in an interview. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Rashmika said, “I never saw myself as an actor, I never believed I could be one. However, I was always fascinated with cinema. I also auditioned for a few roles but nothing came through, and because of that, I began making peace with the fact that acting was not my destiny. However, after winning the title of Times Fresh Face in 2014, I got a call from Paramvah Studios (a production house). They asked me to audition for a character called Sanvi Joseph for a film called Kirik Party, which was my debut film.”

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Animal. The first look of her role was released recently. This will mark her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Rakshit is celebrating the success of Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A.