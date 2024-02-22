Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Now Married; Triptii Dimri Replaces Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on Wednesday in presence of their families and close friends from the film industry. The duo looked stunning in their first official photos as newlyweds. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Rakuul wrote, “Mine now and forever” as she also dropped a red-heart emoji.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa are putting together an exciting cast for the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise. After Vidya Balan’s return as Manjulika, a new teaser has been dropped. Kartik Aaryan shared a puzzle piece photo, hinting at an actress who is all set to join the cast and asked fans to guess. Fans quickly guessed it was Triptii Dimri, who gained popularity especially after starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. And indeed, it is true.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who has been basking in the success of his last release 12th Fail, has opened up about his religiously diverse family. Vikrant spoke about how his parents supported his brother’s decision to convert to Islam when has was just 17.

It is a sad day for radio listeners as Ameen Sayani has passed away. The radio jockey, best known to host Geetmala on All India Radio (AIR), died on Tuesday night, February 20. Ameen Sayani was 91. The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Rajil Sayani. Speaking with The Indian Express, Rajil said he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night after which he was rushed to the HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

It is no secret that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to reunite for an upcoming show, marking an end to their six-year-long fight. In a recent interview, Sunil Grover opened up about the same when he was also asked if all is well between him and Kapil now. “I think so,” Sunil told Indian Express and then added, “We will soon announce more details on the show and talk about it.”

