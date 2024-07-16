মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১লা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Aman Taken Away By Police Hours After Arrest In Drugs Case | WATCH

জুলাই ১৬, ২০২৪
mixcollage 15 jul 2024 11 41 pm 59 2024 07 21cbae4f53d296cfdb2e8473517de2fe


Aman was seen wearing a black T-shirt and a cap. (Image: Screengrab/News18)

Aman was seen wearing a black T-shirt and a cap.
(Image: Screengrab/News18)

The actress’ brother was arrested following a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, that was conducted under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, was spotted boarding a car outside a police station while being taken away by officials, hours after he was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in connection with a drug case. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and a cap.

He was taken into custody following a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, that was conducted under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police. Aman was among the 13 people arrested for consuming the drugs and testing positive for using cocaine. The police said that he will be produced before a court soon.

The 13 consumers are identified as Aman, Kishan Rathi, Aniketh, Yashwanth, Rohith, Sri Charan, Prasad, Hemanth, Nikhil, Madhu, Raghu, Krishnam Raju and Venkat.

Addressing a press meet, a police official said, “I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half. Aman tested positive for using cocaine. It is confirmed that he’s an actor, he did not say if it’s on Tollywood or elsewhere.”

“As of now 13 consumers from Hyderabad have been identified who are wealthy are blatantly promoting a sick of ecosystem of drugs in Telangana. They are creating a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad. Out of the 13 consumers, 6 are apprehended and all the 6 persons got positive reports for cocaine when their urine samples are tested,” the police mentioned in a press note.

