Ram Charan Dances To Naatu Naatu With Akshay Kumar And Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya Joins Them; Watch

On the opening day of the inaugural Indian Street Premiere League in Mumbai, Ram Charan gathered celebrities from across India to dance to his Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR. A video shared by a paparazzo account captured the moment as a group of celebrities danced to the song at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Among them were Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who originally danced to the track with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 historical action epic RRR. He was joined by Tamil superstar Suriya, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Boman Irani, who hosted the event.

At the ISPL, Akshay is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer; Ram Charan owns Falcon Risers Hyderabad; and Suriya has the ownership of the Chennai team. The video of their dance is going viral on the internet. Take a look at it here:

Only last week, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan brought the house down at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sangeet by dancing on Naatu Naatu. The three Khans took the centre stage to recreate the magic of the Oscar winning song for the special night on stage and what a sight it was! SRK, Salman and Aamir were seen acing the hook step of the RRR song and in the process, having a ball!

In a video shared by a fan club on Instagram and X, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen wearing kurtas for the star-studded night and matching steps on stage. While they did the iconic hook step from the song, the video also showed that Salman, Aamir and SRK modified the steps to bring back iconic steps from their own songs. These include the hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.