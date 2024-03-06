বুধবার , ৬ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২২শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ram Charan Dances To Naatu Naatu With Akshay Kumar And Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya Joins Them; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৬, ২০২৪ ৮:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 03 06t184802.559 2024 03 0e056462fde8a6056db2e80e080c5684


Ram Charan with Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar at Wankhede.

Ram Charan with Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar at Wankhede.

Ram Charan gets Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya and Akshay Kumar to dance to his Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR.

On the opening day of the inaugural Indian Street Premiere League in Mumbai, Ram Charan gathered celebrities from across India to dance to his Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR. A video shared by a paparazzo account captured the moment as a group of celebrities danced to the song at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Among them were Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who originally danced to the track with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 historical action epic RRR. He was joined by Tamil superstar Suriya, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Boman Irani, who hosted the event.

At the ISPL, Akshay is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer; Ram Charan owns Falcon Risers Hyderabad; and Suriya has the ownership of the Chennai team. The video of their dance is going viral on the internet. Take a look at it here:

Only last week, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan brought the house down at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sangeet by dancing on Naatu Naatu. The three Khans took the centre stage to recreate the magic of the Oscar winning song for the special night on stage and what a sight it was! SRK, Salman and Aamir were seen acing the hook step of the RRR song and in the process, having a ball!

In a video shared by a fan club on Instagram and X, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen wearing kurtas for the star-studded night and matching steps on stage. While they did the iconic hook step from the song, the video also showed that Salman, Aamir and SRK modified the steps to bring back iconic steps from their own songs. These include the hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240306 WA0027
জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় একমাত্র অডিটোরিয়ামের বেহাল দশা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1709734769 photo
Gujarat Giants 44/0 in 3.5 Overs | GG vs RCB WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Openers give Gujarat Giants good start against RCB
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 03 06t184802.559 2024 03 0e056462fde8a6056db2e80e080c5684
Ram Charan Dances To Naatu Naatu With Akshay Kumar And Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya Joins Them; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
হুয়াওয়ের প্রতাপে চীনে আইফোন ধুঁকছে
হুয়াওয়ের প্রতাপে চীনে আইফোন ধুঁকছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
tp

গণভবনে মন খুলে কথা বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্বাচনি এলাকার নেতারা

 Gaza 03.03.2024

অপুষ্টিতে ভুগছে গাজার শিশুরা, দ্রুত যুদ্ধবিরতির আহ্বান ইউনিসেফ’র

 Untitled 1 copy 45

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় ফার্মেসি মালিককে ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা  – Corporate Sangbad

 wm SAARC Motif for Sarabangla 13 03 2020

সার্ক শীর্ষ সম্মেলন চায় না ভারত

 Expensive city of India

Expensive and Cheapest city of India: কলকাতা নয়, ভারতের সবচেয়ে সস্তা শহর এটি! সবচেয়ে দামি কোনটি?

 CC Camera 28 November 2022

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভাস্থলে চসিকের ১০০ সিসি ক্যামেরা

 wm Iran 21.09.2022

ইরান জুড়ে হিজাব বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ

 IMG 20220209 WA0006

Annual Event to Commemorate Civilian-Led Peacebuilding in Mindanao Calls Forth Collective Action to Develop Peace
 

 received 150261831290290

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে সাধারণ মানুষের স্বার্থ নাই : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Covid Women

কোভিড ১৯ পরবর্তী নানা শারীরিক জটিলতায় পুরুষদের তুলনায় বেশ ভুগছেন মহিলারা, বলছে গবেষণা – News18 Bangla