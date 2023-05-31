বুধবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৩ | ১৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ram Charan Greets Paps With Folded Hands, Looks Dapper As He Gets Snapped; Check Pics

ram charan 1 2


Ram Charan looks charming in green shirt paired with blue jeans.

Ram Charan looks charming in green shirt paired with blue jeans.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for Shankar’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Game Changer.

Besides his amazing acting skills, Ram Charan is also known for his humble nature. Whenever the RRR actor is spotted by the paparazzi, he makes sure to greet them with his million-dollar smile. On Wednesday too, Ram Charan was snapped by the shutterbugs as he walked out of the Mumbai airport.

Charan sported a green shirt and paired it with blue jeans. He also wore his signature goggles and looked charming as always. The actor greeted paps with folded hands and even waved at them before leaving. Check out the pictures here:

ram charan 3
Ram Charan looks dapper as she gets snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai.
ram charan 4
RRR actor Ram Charan greets paps with holded hands, wins everyone’s hearts.
ram charan 2
Ram Charan looks charming in green shirt paired with blue jeans.
ram charan 1
Ram Charan waves at paps, flaunts his million-dollar smile.

Ram Charan became a global sensation after he starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Jr NTR. He is currently shooting for Shankar’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Game Changer. In the movie, the mega star will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer with anger management problems. The film will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead.

Besides this, Charan recently also launched his production house called ‘V Mega Pictures’, a joint venture with Vikram Reddy, one of his close friends and a key person in famous production house UV Creations. “We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent,” the actor said talking about his venture.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are also expecting their first child together.

