বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ram Charan’s Wife On Backlash Over Egg-Freezing Advice; Aishwarya Rai’s Strong Message On Caste And Religion | Bollywood News Chess World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi knocked out with defeat to China’s Wei Yi; India’s challenge ends | Chess News Bollywood’s Heartfelt Stories Of Separation And Reunion ‘Any coach should know team’s strengths’: Former pacer slams Team India management for defeat in 1st Test against South Africa | Cricket News ছাত্রসংসদ নির্বাচনের কারণে বেরোবিতে পেছালো শীতকালীন ছুটি গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন! Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন ‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News ৫ দাবিতে বিভাগীয় শহরে সমাবেশ করবে আট দল
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ram Charan’s Wife On Backlash Over Egg-Freezing Advice; Aishwarya Rai’s Strong Message On Caste And Religion | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ram Charan’s Wife On Backlash Over Egg-Freezing Advice; Aishwarya Rai’s Strong Message On Caste And Religion | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana responds to backlash over egg-freezing advice, emphasising women’s right to choose; Aishwarya Rai shares a powerful message on caste and religion.

Upasana defends her egg-freezing advice; Aishwarya Rai shares a powerful message on caste and religion.

Upasana defends her egg-freezing advice; Aishwarya Rai shares a powerful message on caste and religion.

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni, was on the receiving end after delivering a session at IIT Hyderabad, advising young girls to freeze their eggs, as according to her, it is a woman’s “biggest achievement.” Now, after getting massively trolled on social media, Upasana has reacted to the backlash and has put out a long note slamming those questioning her without checking facts.

For More: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana On Backlash After Egg-Freezing Advice: ‘Not Privilege, It’s My Right’

Aishwarya Rai attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on Wednesday in Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) when she delivered a strong speech on caste and religion. In a video that surfaced on social media, the Bollywood diva expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the event. She paid homage to Sri Sathya Sai Baba and talking about his teachings.

For More: Aishwarya Rai Shares Strong Message On Caste And Religion: ‘There Is Only One…’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced that they have named their baby boy, Neer. On Wednesday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram and revealed their little munchkin’s name. The two dropped a couple of adorable pictures in which they were seen kissing the baby’s feet, while his face wasn’t visible.

For More: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave its green signal to the release of Farhan Akhtar’s movie 120 Bahadur on November 21, disposing of a plea challenging its CBFC certification on the grounds that it distorts historical facts. The high court passed the order after noting that it is too late to change the name and release date of the film and make changes at the last moment.

For More: Delhi High Court Allows Release of 120 Bahadur Despite Dispute Over Facts

Ever since Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, he often drops glimpses of their private life on social media. On Tuesday evening too, the cricketer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and videos, some of which also featured his girlfriend.

For More: Hardik Pandya Kisses Mahieka Sharma, Lifts Her In His Arms In New Photos

First Published:

November 19, 2025, 21:51 IST

News movies bollywood Ram Charan’s Wife On Backlash Over Egg-Freezing Advice; Aishwarya Rai’s Strong Message On Caste And Religion
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bollywood’s Heartfelt Stories Of Separation And Reunion

Bollywood’s Heartfelt Stories Of Separation And Reunion

গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!

গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!

কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন

কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন

‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News

‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News

৫ দাবিতে বিভাগীয় শহরে সমাবেশ করবে আট দল

৫ দাবিতে বিভাগীয় শহরে সমাবেশ করবে আট দল

ভারতের নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা অজিত দোভালকে ঢাকা সফরের আমন্ত্রণ

ভারতের নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা অজিত দোভালকে ঢাকা সফরের আমন্ত্রণ

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST