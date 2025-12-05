শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ram Gopal Varma BREAKS Silence On Urmila Matondkar Link-Up Rumours: ‘I Worked With Her Because…’ | Bollywood News Lack of hotel room availability forces BCCI to move Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts from Indore | Cricket News Zeenat Aman On Viral Dostana Clip With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Patronising Attitudes Were Normal Back Then’ | Bollywood News বিএনপির শরিক তিন নেতা মনোনয়নবঞ্চিত, চাপা ক্ষোভ IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News He Was Eliminated From Reality Show, Failed To Make A Mark In Bollywood, And Now He Rules Global Artist List Andy Flower defends under fire Gautam Gambhir: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’ | Cricket News Aryan Khan Says He Anticipated The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Would Do Well: ‘Not Saying Out Of Arrogance But…’ | Bollywood News কুবিতে প্রতিবর্তন নবান্ন উৎসব উদযাপন নাজিরপুরে বেগম খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ram Gopal Varma BREAKS Silence On Urmila Matondkar Link-Up Rumours: ‘I Worked With Her Because…’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Ram Gopal Varma BREAKS Silence On Urmila Matondkar Link-Up Rumours: ‘I Worked With Her Because…’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to link-up rumours with Urmila Matondkar, calling her “the most versatile actress,” and defends his Sridevi comment in a new interview.

font
Ram Gopal Varma has finally addressed long-standing rumours linking him to actor Urmila Matondkar, saying he chose to work with her repeatedly because she is “the most versatile actress.”

Ram Gopal Varma has finally addressed long-standing rumours linking him to actor Urmila Matondkar, saying he chose to work with her repeatedly because she is “the most versatile actress.”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has never been a stranger to controversy, nor has he ever attempted to sidestep it. Now, in the middle of renewed conversations about the objectification of women in cinema, the director has offered a characteristically provocative defence of his past statements — including his infamous remark about Sridevi — while addressing long-standing speculation about his association with Urmila Matondkar.

On Urmila Matondkar and the narratives built around them

Speaking to Zoom TV, Ram Gopal Varma dismissed the persistent rumours and “myth-making” that have surrounded his professional relationship with Urmila since the 1990s. Their collaborations — Rangeela, Daud, Satya, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya — helped define an era of Hindi cinema, transforming Urmila into a cultural phenomenon and showcasing RGV’s instinct for creating vivid, complex female characters.

“I think she is the most versatile actress — that is why I have worked with her in so many movies,” he said. “I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan more, but nobody talks about it.”

He suggested that the chatter around him and Urmila was less about reality and more about the “system” of whispers and assumptions that the internet amplifies.

On the ‘objectification’ debate and his Sridevi remark

Asked yet again about calling Sridevi “thunder thighs,” RGV refused to accept the term as objectification.

“I don’t think it is objectification,” he said. “When I said ‘Thunder Thighs’ about Sridevi, I believe they are her assets apart from her talent. That is unique about her. Calling it objectification is objectifying my comment.”

His admiration for Sridevi has been well-documented; he has often cited her as a major artistic influence. Their 1991 Telugu thriller Kshana Kshanam remains one of his most beloved works. In the film, Sridevi played Satya, an ordinary woman thrust into extraordinary danger — a performance Varma has repeatedly praised for its charm, physicality, and timing.

The movie followed Satya’s misadventures after she unintentionally becomes entangled in a robbery gone wrong, teaming up with a thief played by Venkatesh as they navigate danger with equal parts suspense and humour. Over the years, RGV has credited the film, and Sridevi, with reshaping his cinematic sensibilities.

Looking ahead: RGV returns to horror

Even as discussions around his past statements continue to swirl, Ram Gopal Varma is already deep into his next venture — a return to the horror genre that once elevated him to cult status.

His upcoming film, Police Station Main Bhoot, stars Manoj Bajpayee and is set entirely within the suffocating confines of a police station. The project marks their reunion after 27 years and is expected to revisit the psychological tension and dread that defined Bhoot, one of RGV’s most acclaimed works.

Exploring a “claustrophobic, pressure-cooker style of storytelling,” the director appears keen on reviving the atmospheric terror that once made him a genre pioneer.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 05, 2025, 17:00 IST

News movies bollywood Ram Gopal Varma BREAKS Silence On Urmila Matondkar Link-Up Rumours: ‘I Worked With Her Because…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Zeenat Aman On Viral Dostana Clip With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Patronising Attitudes Were Normal Back Then’ | Bollywood News

Zeenat Aman On Viral Dostana Clip With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Patronising Attitudes Were Normal Back Then’ | Bollywood News

বিএনপির শরিক তিন নেতা মনোনয়নবঞ্চিত, চাপা ক্ষোভ

বিএনপির শরিক তিন নেতা মনোনয়নবঞ্চিত, চাপা ক্ষোভ

He Was Eliminated From Reality Show, Failed To Make A Mark In Bollywood, And Now He Rules Global Artist List

He Was Eliminated From Reality Show, Failed To Make A Mark In Bollywood, And Now He Rules Global Artist List

Aryan Khan Says He Anticipated The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Would Do Well: ‘Not Saying Out Of Arrogance But…’ | Bollywood News

Aryan Khan Says He Anticipated The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Would Do Well: ‘Not Saying Out Of Arrogance But…’ | Bollywood News

নাজিরপুরে বেগম খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল

নাজিরপুরে বেগম খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল

Arjun Kapoor’s Angry Face Meme Rules Google’s 2025 Year In Search

Arjun Kapoor’s Angry Face Meme Rules Google’s 2025 Year In Search

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST