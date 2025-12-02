Ram Gopal Varma Drops BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot Set | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 17:56 IST

Taking to his X handle, Ram Gopal Varma shared the photos and raised the excitement level. Earlier, he also shared first look of Manoj Bajpayee.

Ram Gopal Varma Shares BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot

Ram Gopal Varma has once again stirred excitement among fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming horror film Police Station Mein Bhoot. The BTS featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Ramesh Rao has quickly gained traction online. The director’s latest tease has set the tone for what appears to be a unique blend of suspense, drama and supernatural elements.

Taking to his X handle, Ram Gopal Varma shared the photos and raised the excitement level. Earlier, he also shared first look of Manoj Bajpayee. “Here’s #RaoRamesh and @BajpayeeManoj in a scene from POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT,” read the caption. Fans also immediately reacted and called it blockbuster. One of the fans wrote, “Looks terrific sir”.

Take a look here:

Ramya Krishnan Smokes, Slays And Stuns In Ram Gopal Varma’s Film

In the first set of images shared by the filmmaker, Ramya is seen in a bold gothic look with dark eyes, powerful presence, and an air of mystery. Varma captioned the post, “Here is ⁦Ramya Krishnan⁩ in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.” Another picture showed the actress sitting inside a police station, cigarette in hand, as the director clarified, “No, ⁦Ramya Krishnan⁩ is not playing a BHOOT in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.” He further teased fans with yet another image of her on a motorcycle, writing, “Here’s a question… What character could ⁦⁦Ramya Krishnan⁩ be playing in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT???” The project marks the first collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Ramya Krishnan.

RGV’s return to Hindi cinema

Police Station Mein Bhoot also marks Ram Gopal Varma’s much-anticipated return to Hindi films. Announced earlier this year, the project stars Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, with filming commencing in September. Sharing his excitement, Manoj posted a motion poster of the film on social media and wrote, “From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with Ram Gopal Varma for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special.”

The director had earlier shared a glimpse into the film’s concept, explaining, “After a deadly encounter killing, a police station becomes haunted, making all the cops run in fear to escape the ghosts of the gangsters. With cutting-edge VFX and spine-chilling effects, Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun-filled horror film that terrifies you.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front:

The actor is currently seen in The Family Man Season 3. Directed by Raj & DK, the latest chapter of the high-octane spy thriller follows Srikant Tiwari as he unexpectedly becomes the nation’s “most wanted man.” Once an undercover agent, he is now on the run with his family, caught in a dangerous web of lies, betrayal, and power struggles. The season beautifully weaves together action, humour, and family drama, everything that has made the show a fan favourite since its very first season. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, season 3 stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 02, 2025, 17:56 IST

News movies bollywood Ram Gopal Varma Drops BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot Set