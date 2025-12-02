মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Entertainment News Wrap: Ranveer Singh’s Apology, Diljit’s War-Ready Look & Masaba’s Shocking Reveal Delhi derailed: Tripura defeat star-studded side in Syed Mushtaq; script history | Cricket News Ram Gopal Varma Drops BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot Set | Bollywood News রাবিতে শিক্ষক নিয়োগে স্বজনপ্রীতির অভিযোগ, তদন্তের দাবি সূচকের উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় এতিমখানায় দেওয়া হলো ২৪টি ছাগল ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch Three T20 hundreds in 16 innings for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but still not a record — who got there in even fewer innings? | Cricket News মেডিকেল টেকনোলজিস্ট ও ফার্মাসিস্টদের কর্মবিরতি ঘোষণা দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ram Gopal Varma Drops BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot Set | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১১ সময় দেখুন
Ram Gopal Varma Drops BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot Set | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Taking to his X handle, Ram Gopal Varma shared the photos and raised the excitement level. Earlier, he also shared first look of Manoj Bajpayee.

font
Ram Gopal Varma Shares BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot

Ram Gopal Varma Shares BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot

Ram Gopal Varma has once again stirred excitement among fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his upcoming horror film Police Station Mein Bhoot. The BTS featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Ramesh Rao has quickly gained traction online. The director’s latest tease has set the tone for what appears to be a unique blend of suspense, drama and supernatural elements.

Taking to his X handle, Ram Gopal Varma shared the photos and raised the excitement level. Earlier, he also shared first look of Manoj Bajpayee. “Here’s #RaoRamesh and @BajpayeeManoj in a scene from POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT,” read the caption. Fans also immediately reacted and called it blockbuster. One of the fans wrote, “Looks terrific sir”.

Take a look here:

Ramya Krishnan Smokes, Slays And Stuns In Ram Gopal Varma’s Film

In the first set of images shared by the filmmaker, Ramya is seen in a bold gothic look with dark eyes, powerful presence, and an air of mystery. Varma captioned the post, “Here is ⁦Ramya Krishnan⁩ in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.” Another picture showed the actress sitting inside a police station, cigarette in hand, as the director clarified, “No, ⁦Ramya Krishnan⁩ is not playing a BHOOT in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.” He further teased fans with yet another image of her on a motorcycle, writing, “Here’s a question… What character could ⁦⁦Ramya Krishnan⁩ be playing in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT???” The project marks the first collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Ramya Krishnan.

RGV’s return to Hindi cinema

Police Station Mein Bhoot also marks Ram Gopal Varma’s much-anticipated return to Hindi films. Announced earlier this year, the project stars Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, with filming commencing in September. Sharing his excitement, Manoj posted a motion poster of the film on social media and wrote, “From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with Ram Gopal Varma for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special.”

The director had earlier shared a glimpse into the film’s concept, explaining, “After a deadly encounter killing, a police station becomes haunted, making all the cops run in fear to escape the ghosts of the gangsters. With cutting-edge VFX and spine-chilling effects, Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun-filled horror film that terrifies you.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front:

The actor is currently seen in The Family Man Season 3. Directed by Raj & DK, the latest chapter of the high-octane spy thriller follows Srikant Tiwari as he unexpectedly becomes the nation’s “most wanted man.” Once an undercover agent, he is now on the run with his family, caught in a dangerous web of lies, betrayal, and power struggles. The season beautifully weaves together action, humour, and family drama, everything that has made the show a fan favourite since its very first season. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, season 3 stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media…Read More

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 02, 2025, 17:56 IST

News movies bollywood Ram Gopal Varma Drops BTS Pic Featuring Manoj Bajpayee From Police Station Mein Bhoot Set
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Entertainment News Wrap: Ranveer Singh’s Apology, Diljit’s War-Ready Look & Masaba’s Shocking Reveal

Entertainment News Wrap: Ranveer Singh’s Apology, Diljit’s War-Ready Look & Masaba’s Shocking Reveal

সূচকের উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

সূচকের উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় এতিমখানায় দেওয়া হলো ২৪টি ছাগল

খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় এতিমখানায় দেওয়া হলো ২৪টি ছাগল

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actor Opens Up On Toxic Mother, Childroom Trauma & Casting Couch

দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

অলটেক্স ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

অলটেক্স ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST