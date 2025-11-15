Rana Daggubati Appears Before SIT In Betting Apps Case, Says Will Spread ‘Right Message’ | Movies News

Last Updated: November 15, 2025, 22:27 IST

Rana Daggubati appeared before SIT in Telangana over alleged online betting app promotion.

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Telangana in connection with a case related to the alleged promotion of an online betting app.

A senior police official said that the actor was questioned by officials regarding his alleged involvement in endorsing or promoting these platforms, news agency PTI reported.

After the SIT questioning, the actor, renowned for his performances in Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and Vettaiyan, told reporters he was committed to helping authorities send the right message about online gaming and betting.

“What happened has happened and now we are just going to take the right ways to communicate the right messaging about these gaming apps,” Daggubati said as quoted by the news agency.

The Telangana government has constituted the SIT under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, to curb illegal betting activities and for thorough investigation of online betting app cases. The team is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the rising number of online betting app cases, identifying those responsible, and taking strict legal action against violators.

Under the Telangana Gaming Act of 2017, all forms of online betting are prohibited.

The SIT is examining multiple facets of the cases, including app promotion strategies, financial transactions, and alleged links with individuals or groups operating these platforms. High-profile personalities who have endorsed these apps are being questioned to determine the extent of their involvement.

Cases were registered against illegal betting apps and promoters in March this year following complaints that the apps lured youth and general public with the hope of making easy money and eventually led them into complete financial and psychological distress, and even suicides.

Several other celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi, are also under investigation for endorsing such apps.

Apart from film actors,the managements of the illegal betting apps and several social media influencers were booked for allegedly promoting online betting apps through social media platforms under various provisions of the Telangana State Gaming Act, 2017, BNS and IT Act.

