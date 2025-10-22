Ranbir-Anushka’s Rs 118 Crore ‘Flop’ That Took 9 Years To Make, Earned Only Rs…

One of the most expensive and long-gestating films in Hindi cinema, released in 2015, turned out to be a massive financial failure, earning less than half of its Rs 118 crore budget. (News18 Hindi)

The film, a crime thriller starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was widely anticipated but failed to meet expectations at the box office. Titled Bombay Velvet, the film took nearly 9 years to complete. (News18 Hindi)

During its long production, several major stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, were approached for the lead role, but it ultimately went to Ranbir Kapoor. (News18 Hindi)

Adding to the film’s peculiarities, Karan Johar debuted as the villain for a symbolic fee of just Rs 11. However, his performance failed to impress audiences and became one of the many reasons cited for the film’s commercial flop. (News18 Hindi)

Anurag Kashyap, the director, openly took responsibility for the film’s failure, calling it “the biggest flop” in the history of Hindi cinema. (News18 Hindi)

With a worldwide gross of only Rs 43 crore, Bombay Velvet remains a notable low point in the careers of those involved. (News18 Hindi)