Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War To Battle Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla And Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2?

Last Updated: April 26, 2025, 18:30 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on Independence Day 2026, clashing with Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated cinematic spectacle Love & War has been generating massive buzz ever since it was announced that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal would headline the project. Initially slated for a March 20, 2026 release, the grand love saga now seems poised for an even bigger launch. As per fresh updates, Love & War is now targeting an Independence Day 2026 release, setting up a massive box office showdown.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s production faced an unforeseen delay of around three months, naturally pushing the release timeline further. With the team moving away from the initially planned Eid 2026 window, the Independence Day weekend has now emerged as the most strategic alternative. A source close to the project shared, “The next best option for Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the Independence Day weekend, which fits perfectly with the theme of Love & War.”

While an official confirmation from Bhansali’s camp is still awaited, all signs indicate that Love & War will hit theatres around August 14-15, 2026—coinciding with India’s Independence Day celebrations.

If this timeline holds, Love & War will find itself in a thrilling three-way box office clash. Kartik Aaryan recently dropped the first look of his supernatural thriller Naagzilla, produced by Karan Johar, where he plays an ‘icchadhaari naag’ (a mythical shape-shifting serpent). The film is locked in for an August 14, 2026 release, intensifying the competition.

Adding to the excitement, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films earlier unveiled that Bhediya 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee, will also arrive on the same weekend. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya 2 will pick up from the thrilling universe established in the 2022 hit Bhediya.

As it stands, Independence Day 2026 could witness one of Bollywood’s biggest box office clashes in recent times, with Love & War, Naagzilla, and Bhediya 2 going head-to-head.

Meanwhile, Love & War remains one of the most awaited films of 2026—not just for its powerhouse cast and Bhansali’s signature grandeur, but also for reuniting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on-screen after Brahmāstra, and pairing them with the charismatic Vicky Kaushal for the very first time in a Bhansali epic.