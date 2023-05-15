সোমবার , ১৫ মে ২০২৩ | ১লা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranbir Kapoor Almost ‘Remarries’ While Recreating Sidharth and Kiara’s Viral Wedding Video; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৫, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
ranbir kapoor sidharth malhotra


Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra's actions from his viral wedding video.
Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra’s actions from his viral wedding video.

Ranbir Kapoor adorably recreates moments from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s viral wedding video. The couple tied the knot earlier this year.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor also agrees that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The actor made the confession in a new interview and also went on to recreate Sid and Kiara’s viral wedding video. Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt and also spoke about their daughter, Raha, in the video.

In a video shared by Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor and social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj discussed their latest Instagram activities when Sid and Kiara’s names popped up. Aishwarya informed Ranbir that her Instagram feed is filled with videos that show why Sidharth and Kiara are the best couple in Bollywood right now. Agreeing to her, Ranbir said, “Ahh, they are actually. They’re really quite beautiful.”

They then proceeded to recreate their viral wedding video. While Ranbir channelled Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya was seen recreating Kiara’s reactions. Ranbir went a step ahead and took Aishwarya by her hand to pretend that they are performing the wedding ritual. “We can walk around this thing like we’re getting married or something,” Ranbir said. However, Aishwarya stopped him by announcing, “Guys, I am already married.” Ranbir quickly joked, “Oh yeah, me too.”

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai. While Ranbir missed the bash, Alia Bhatt was seen making her way to the party.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s new video comes after his hit film this year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, released on Netflix. Released in theatres earlier this year, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

