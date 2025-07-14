Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Back From London, Raha Clings To Dad In Viral Pics | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 14, 2025, 14:49 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha were seen at Mumbai airport after a London trip. They avoided paps and hopped straight onto their car.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha back in Mumbai from their London holiday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha were recently on a short trip to London. After posing for photos with fans and enjoying a quick getaway from their busy work schedules, the family was photographed at a private airport in Mumbai on July 14. They didn’t greet the paps stationed outside the airport and quickly hopped inside the car. Paps also avoided clicking front-facing pictures of Raha after the celebrity couple requested them not to click their daughter following Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident earlier this year.

Ranbir Kapoor held onto daughter Raha tightly in his arms at the Mumbai airport. The two-year-old had her back towards the camera. The Ramayana actor wore his signature cap, accompanied by wife Alia Bhatt at the airport. She was seen wearing a denim jacket. The celebrity couple had their sunglasses on. Take a look at the photos here:

(Photo credit: Viral Bhayani)

Alia usually is the one to share holiday photos on Instagram. This time, she refrained from posting any pictures. However, two different glimpses of the couple surfaced on social media, in which they were seen posing with one of their fans in London.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s London visit comes just days after the teaser for his highly anticipated movie, Ramayana, was released. The teaser began with the origins – the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva who govern the world. Featuring impressive animation, the video then introduced characters from Ramayana – Lord Rama portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and others.

“Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History,” wrote the makers while sharing the first look.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for their second film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, after Brahmastra in 2022. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal. It is reportedly set for release in March 2026.

Anindita.Mukherjee Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Back From London, Raha Clings To Dad In Viral Pics