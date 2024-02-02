শুক্রবার , ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Are Bollywood Heartthrobs And Here’s Proof

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২, ২০২৪ ১০:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 02t091923.415 2024 02 153e93c4bf9099921e4418d7a7757f41


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 02, 2024, 09:20 IST

Ranbir and Arjun attended the opening of the India Art Fair. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir and Arjun attended the opening of the India Art Fair. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport. They also crossed paths with singer Shadab Faridi.

Bollywood heartthrobs, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, recently captured the attention of their fans as they were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. Their unmatched swag and timeless style were on full display. According to reports, photographers snapped the two actors upon their return from New Delhi, where they attended the opening of the India Art Fair. Adding to the star-studded affair, the talented actress Sonam Kapoor was also present at this prestigious event. The 15th edition of the art fair commenced on February 1, showcasing 109 exhibitors, including 72 galleries, 7 design studios, and prominent regional art institutions.

Making a stylish exit, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor turned heads as they left the airport in their fashionable ensembles. The Ishaqzaade star opted for an elegant brown jacket over a grey t-shirt, paired with denim and casual brown shoes. On the other hand, the Animal star went for a simple yet trendy look, sporting a grey t-shirt, a black sleeveless jacket, olive pants, and white shoes. As the two actors made their way out of the airport, they were surrounded by a crowd of fans and paparazzi.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had an unexpected encounter with the renowned singer Shadab Faridi at the airport. The acclaimed singer, known for his soulful voice in chartbusters like Dil Mera Muft Ka and Tere Vaaste, coincidentally crossed paths with the Bollywood heartthrobs as they were departing from the city. Shadab Faridi has also contributed his melodious vocals to songs in Ranbir’s film Shamshera and Arjun’s movie Gunday.

Taking to Instagram, Faridi a selfie with Ranbir and Arjun. “What a pleasant surprise… Meeting two of the finest actors at the Airport while traveling to Delhi for a concert tonight with my band. Had the privilege to sing for both of them Arjun Kapoor in Gunday and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera,” he wrote.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in The Lady Killer. Next up, he is likely to be a part of the No Entry 2 cast alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor had a successful 2023 with the blockbuster film Animal. His upcoming projects include Brahmastra 2 directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana featuring Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

