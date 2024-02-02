Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Are Bollywood Heartthrobs And Here’s Proof

Bollywood heartthrobs, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, recently captured the attention of their fans as they were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. Their unmatched swag and timeless style were on full display. According to reports, photographers snapped the two actors upon their return from New Delhi, where they attended the opening of the India Art Fair. Adding to the star-studded affair, the talented actress Sonam Kapoor was also present at this prestigious event. The 15th edition of the art fair commenced on February 1, showcasing 109 exhibitors, including 72 galleries, 7 design studios, and prominent regional art institutions.

Making a stylish exit, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor turned heads as they left the airport in their fashionable ensembles. The Ishaqzaade star opted for an elegant brown jacket over a grey t-shirt, paired with denim and casual brown shoes. On the other hand, the Animal star went for a simple yet trendy look, sporting a grey t-shirt, a black sleeveless jacket, olive pants, and white shoes. As the two actors made their way out of the airport, they were surrounded by a crowd of fans and paparazzi.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had an unexpected encounter with the renowned singer Shadab Faridi at the airport. The acclaimed singer, known for his soulful voice in chartbusters like Dil Mera Muft Ka and Tere Vaaste, coincidentally crossed paths with the Bollywood heartthrobs as they were departing from the city. Shadab Faridi has also contributed his melodious vocals to songs in Ranbir’s film Shamshera and Arjun’s movie Gunday.

Taking to Instagram, Faridi a selfie with Ranbir and Arjun. “What a pleasant surprise… Meeting two of the finest actors at the Airport while traveling to Delhi for a concert tonight with my band. Had the privilege to sing for both of them Arjun Kapoor in Gunday and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera,” he wrote.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in The Lady Killer. Next up, he is likely to be a part of the No Entry 2 cast alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor had a successful 2023 with the blockbuster film Animal. His upcoming projects include Brahmastra 2 directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana featuring Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash.