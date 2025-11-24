সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
'খালেদা জিয়ার বুকে ইনফেকশন, হার্ট-ফুসফুসও আক্রান্ত' প্রাথমিক প্রার্থী তালিকায় ভিপি ১২ ও জিএস ১১ জন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Heat For Eating Non-Veg Amid Sattvic Diet Claim For Ramayana: ‘Fire Your PR’ | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ranbir Kapoor Faces Heat For Eating Non-Veg Amid Sattvic Diet Claim For Ramayana: ‘Fire Your PR’ | Bollywood News


A viral video of Ranbir Kapoor dining with family has sparked backlash, with netizens accusing his PR of falsely claiming he quit non-veg for playing Lord Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor has once again landed in a controversy after a recent video contradicted earlier reports that he had quit non-vegetarian food and alcohol to prepare for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, Ramayana. According to earlier reports, Ranbir had embraced a sattvic lifestyle as a personal commitment, also giving up smoking and shifting to a more disciplined routine that included meditation and early morning workouts. These lifestyle changes were allegedly intended to help him embody the spiritual essence and physical poise associated with Lord Ram.

However, a newly surfaced video has cast doubt on these claims. The footage comes from the recently released content titled Dining With The Kapoors, which celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. In the video, Armaan Jain is seen serving Fish Curry Rice and Junglee Mutton to the entire Kapoor family gathered at the table. Ranbir is seen seated alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan and other members of the Kapoor clan.

Netizens Call Out ‘Misleading PR Narrative’

The video quickly went viral, igniting debate on social media. Many users accused Ranbir’s publicity team of misrepresenting the actor’s lifestyle choices for promotional benefits. One viral post read, “Ranbir Kapoor’s PR team claimed he gave up non vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood. #DiningWithTheKapoors.”

Another user criticised the planning behind such statements, writing, “I think PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of RK and Alia Bhatt. They don’t do an ounce of research of past videos of their clients before posting such stupidity. On top of that, give such exaggerated claims and all. What was the need to make claims of leaving non-veg and drinks for the role? Who asked? If they had kept their mouth shut at that time, they wouldn’t be facing this unnecessary heat at present.”

Meanwhile, anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to build. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash will take on the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey appearing as Hanuman and Laxman respectively. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are cast as Mandodri and Surpanakha. The ensemble also features Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan. Reports suggest that the first installment of the film has already completed its edit.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

November 24, 2025, 09:41 IST

News movies bollywood Ranbir Kapoor Faces Heat For Eating Non-Veg Amid Sattvic Diet Claim For Ramayana: ‘Fire Your PR’
