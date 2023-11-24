শুক্রবার , ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৯ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor Gives Goosebumps In Animal Trailer; Alia Bhatt Is Thankful To Ex Sidharth Malhotra

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৪, ২০২৩ ৬:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap november 23 2023 11 1076ad6dc902684e5a669c1ab9fa92d5


Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer is out. Alia Bhatt speaks about her ex Sidharth Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal trailer is out. Alia Bhatt speaks about her ex Sidharth Malhotra.

The much awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is out. Alia Bhatt talked about ex Sidharth Malhotra in a recent interview.

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited movie Animal is finally here. It was launched on Thursday, November 23, at a grand event in New Delhi. The trailer presents how Ranbir’s character’s attachment leads him on the path of becoming a gangster, eventually coming to face with his nemesis, played by Bobby Deol. It also reveals that Anil Kapoor will be playing Ranbir’s father in the movie. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir’s love interest.

For More: Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Goosebumps As ‘Criminal’, Battles Fierce Bobby Deol

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made some interesting revelations as they made a joint appearance on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Both Sidharth and Varun made their acting debuts with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, which also starred Alia Bhatt. During the episode, Karan surprised the duo by playing a special video message from Alia.

For More: Alia Bhatt Reveals Ex Sidharth Malhotra Gave Her ‘FIRST Love’ of Her Life: ‘I’m Thankful to Sid…’

Mansoor Ali Khan appeared for questioning by the Chennai Police in connection with his rape comment about Trisha. An FIR was recently filed against the Tamil actor after he made derogatory remarks against his Leo co-star. News18 has gained access to the statements he made to the Chennai police in regard to the case. Here’s what he said.

For More: Mansoor Ali Khan Tells Chennai Police He is ‘Pained’ By His Rape Comment About Trisha: ‘If She Has…’

Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan posed for a photo when they ran into each other at the studio. The two actors are currently filming their respective films, Thalaivar170 and Indian 2, in Chennai on Thursday and happened to be shooting at the same studio. The duo took time out of their shoot schedule to meet up and even posed for a picture together. The photo was shared by production house Lyca Productions on X, previously known as Twitter.

For More: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Reunite While Filming Thalaivar170, Indian 2; Video Goes Viral

Dunki Drop 2 – Lutt Putt Gaya is the new melody of love that is ruling the hearts of the audience. Bringing back the innocence of love in a song that is bound to be n your playlist.

Garnering 30 million views in just 24 hours, the first song from the film has indeed come as an absolute treat for the audiences who have been eagerly looking forward to seeing more of the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani.

For More: SRK’s Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya Clocks 30 Mn Views; Becomes Most Watched Video Worldwide In Last 24 Hours

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

