Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt Close As They Match In Team India Jerseys For Ind Vs Aus World Cup Final

Team India is playing against the Australian team for the final match of the Cricket World Cup 2023. For this historic match between the two teams, many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Vivek Oberoi among others have flown to Ahmedabad to visit the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, those who couldn’t make it are supporting Team India with equal fervour from their homes, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In a photo which has gone viral on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be seen twinning in Team India jerseys. Ranbir held Alia close as they posed for the photo. Both of them paired their jerseys with blue jeans, opting for a simple look.

While the couple couldn’t make it to Ahmedabad, Ranbir recently witnessed the India vs New Zealand Semi-Final match live at Wankhede Stadium. He was there to promote his upcoming film Animal and was seen seated with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and John Abraham to watch the match.

Speaking of Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial venture is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Animal is one of the most-talked-about releases this year. Not just the film’s looks and storyline but also the heart-touching soundtrack of the film has been receiving a great response from the audience. After Hua Main, Satranga and Papa Meri Jaan, the new song Arjan Vailly has taken the internet by storm.

Other than Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is a crime drama and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride.