রবিবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranbir Kapoor Hugs Paparazzo As He Impresses Actor With The Hook Step Of Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৩ ৭:৪৪ অপরাহ্ণ
ranbir kapoor 2


Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 19:06 IST

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black as he gets snapped at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black as he gets snapped at the airport.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film will hit theatres on March 8.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. While fans are waiting for the film, Ranbir was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon when he was reportedly travelling for the film’s promotion.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. In a video that surfaced online, a young paparazzo was seen dancing and performing the hook step of the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Ranbir’s film. The actor seemed quite impressed by him, as he hugged the paparazzo before entering the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt which he paired with cargo pants of the same colour. He styled his look with a black jacket and wore black shades. Check out the video here:

Earlier this week, Ranbir also jetted off to Delhi NCR to promote the film. During the event, he spoke about his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha for the first time. Since it was Valentines Day, he shared, “I want to wish my two loves, a Happy Valentine’s Day, my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha! I love you girls, I miss you, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau



