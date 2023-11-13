Ranbir Kapoor Kisses, Hugs Wife Alia Bhatt In New Diwali Photos, Check Them Out Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities. Among others, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also graced the party. The two actors were spotted arriving at Bebo’s residence on Saturday night when they were snapped by the paparazzi.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Alia Bhatt was seen stopping Ranbir Kapoor to pose for the shutterbugs as they reached for Kareena’s Diwali party. She held his hand and asked him to pose for paps. For the event, the two actors sported traditional outfits and looked prettiest of all. While Alia looked gorgeous in a stunning red lehenga, Ranbir was charming as always in a black indo-western attire.

Now, Alia has taken to Instagram to share beautiful, loved up photos with Ranbir. In the first picture of the carousel, Ranbir warmly kisses Alia on the cheeks; in the second, he places his arm around her shoulder, and she beams with a wide smile. The third photo features a traditional baby pink dupatta with her daughter Raha’s name embroidered on it. The fourth picture captures a beautiful moment with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their beloved cat Edward. Check out the photos here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child – a baby girl in November of the same year. Recently, the couple also celebrated Raha’s first birthday, a few photos from which also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on her upcoming movie titled Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film was announced in September this year. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Animal.