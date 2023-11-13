সোমবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor Kisses, Hugs Wife Alia Bhatt In New Diwali Photos, Check Them Out Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৫:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Ranbir Kapoor Kisses, Hugs Wife Alia Bhatt In New Diwali Photos, Check Them Out Here


Alia and Ranbir's loved-up photos are going viral now.

Alia and Ranbir’s loved-up photos are going viral now.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s residence on Saturday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities. Among others, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also graced the party. The two actors were spotted arriving at Bebo’s residence on Saturday night when they were snapped by the paparazzi.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Alia Bhatt was seen stopping Ranbir Kapoor to pose for the shutterbugs as they reached for Kareena’s Diwali party. She held his hand and asked him to pose for paps. For the event, the two actors sported traditional outfits and looked prettiest of all. While Alia looked gorgeous in a stunning red lehenga, Ranbir was charming as always in a black indo-western attire.

Now, Alia has taken to Instagram to share beautiful, loved up photos with Ranbir. In the first picture of the carousel, Ranbir warmly kisses Alia on the cheeks; in the second, he places his arm around her shoulder, and she beams with a wide smile. The third photo features a traditional baby pink dupatta with her daughter Raha’s name embroidered on it. The fourth picture captures a beautiful moment with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and their beloved cat Edward. Check out the photos here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child – a baby girl in November of the same year. Recently, the couple also celebrated Raha’s first birthday, a few photos from which also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on her upcoming movie titled Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film was announced in September this year. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Animal.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Ranbir Kapoor Kisses, Hugs Wife Alia Bhatt In New Diwali Photos, Check Them Out Here
Ranbir Kapoor Kisses, Hugs Wife Alia Bhatt In New Diwali Photos, Check Them Out Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231112 WA0026
টাঙ্গাইলে একটানা ৪০দিন জামাতে নামাজ পড়ে ৩৩ জন শিশু পুরষ্কার পেল সাইকেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Wrokers Party 800x420
‘যুদ্ধ ছড়িয়ে দিতে ইসরাইলকে ইন্ধন দিচ্ছে আমেরিকা’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Photo Story Band
আ.লীগের শক্ত ঘাঁটিতে বাবেল এগিয়ে, বিএনপির বাচ্চু-রানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
TRAI 3 1

TRAI-এর নির্দেশে বসছে ফিল্টার, ১ মে থেকে বন্ধ হতে পারে স্প্যাম কল আসা!|| Telecom Regulatory Authority of India(TRAI) is going to include filter, from 1st may spam calls are going to stop – News18 Bangla

 1625989530 disha patani

Disha Patani Looks Like a Dream in Animal Print Bikini, Flaunts Her Fit Body

 Rashedul chisti

আপিল বিভাগে রাশেদ চিশতীর জামিন বাতিল – Corporate Sangbad

 Taj City Centre Kolkata South indian Food 168484058516x9

জিভে জল আনা ঘি রোস্ট না স্বাদবাহারি ফিশ কারি? খাঁটি দক্ষিণী আমিষের স্বাদ এবার শহরে, আপনি কবে আসছেন? – News18 Bangla

 wm bnp 07.12.2022 800x416

নয়াপল্টনে পুলিশের সঙ্গে বিএনপির নেতা-কর্মীর সংঘর্ষ

 malaika arora 03

Malaika Arora Steps Out in Athleisure, Gear on Her Ankles Catches Attention

 wm kyeb1 800x416

কিয়েভে রুশ মিসাইল হামলা

 imran okr fsdjfd fh 800x416

সেই যুবককে বীর বললেন ইমরানের সাবেক স্ত্রী

 wm rkm final

পানির জন্য যুদ্ধ করতে হবে: মেনন

 wm intelchip1

বিশ্বের বৃহত্তম চিপ উৎপাদন কারখানা তৈরি করছে ইন্টেল