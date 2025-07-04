Advertise here
শনিবার , ৫ জুলাই ২০২৫
Ranbir Kapoor Recommended Me For Ramayana, Says Indira Krishnan: ‘No Starry Tantrums’ | Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor Recommended Me For Ramayana, Says Indira Krishnan: ‘No Starry Tantrums’ | Bollywood News


Indira Krishnan says Ranbir Kapoor recommended her for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana after they worked together in Animal.

After playing Rashmika Mandanna’s mother in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, veteran actress Indira Krishnan is all set to reunite with Ranbir in Ramayana: Part 1, where she will be seen essaying the role of Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother. In a throwback interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Indira revealed that it was Ranbir himself who recommended her for the role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus.

Indira said, “I did Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. After that, he recommended me for Ramayana. He is a very grounded person and never shows any starry attitude on the set. From spot boys to his co-stars, he behaves politely with everyone. I have learnt one thing from Ranbir: Give respect, take respect.”

Opening up about her journey and the impact Ranbir had on her, the actress added, “I have worked in television for many years. I have witnessed many actors showing their arrogant nature on the set. I have suffered a lot. I have seen heroes and heroines coming late on the show while I would sit and wait for them. Ranbir Kapoor respects his work a lot. I learned from him that if you respect your work, people will respect you.”

The teaser for Ramayana: Part 1 was recently unveiled and has left fans in awe. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film is directed by Dangal and Chhichhore helmer Nitesh Tiwari. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the epic is being touted as one of the biggest Indian films to date.

Unveiled with the tagline “Our truth. Our history,” the teaser offers a visually grand peek into the ancient world of Ramayana, set 5,000 years ago. Shot for IMAX, the film is planned as a two-part release, with Part 1 arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

