Ranbir Kapoor Recommends People To Have ‘Lots Of Children’, REVEALS Raha Has Started Locking Eyes

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ৬:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt raha 2023 11 8f7905f3b5c491a19fd5cd1242381c3a


Ranbir Kapoor speaks fondly about his daughter Raha and embracing fatherhood.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks fondly about his daughter Raha and embracing fatherhood.

Ranbir Kapoor fondly spoke about embracing fatherhood after his daughter Raha’s birth.

After unveiling the intense trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming pan-India film Animal, the makers launched the music of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer at an event in Mumbai. Gracing the same were the leading men of the film Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Amid all the interactions, the duo talked about Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha.

In a video accessed by News18 Showsha, Bobby Deol can be seen talking about Raha. The actor shared, “His daughter is such a cutie. She has grown so much. Imagine the film started with his daughter being born and now she is 1 year old. He has been through so much for this film because you see the promo and you realise that the character he has played, has so many complexities. It is the growth of a child itself in the movie. And then having his first child and experiencing the blessing of it. I think he should be talking more about it.”

Ranbir Kapoor chimed in, “Raha is responding now, she is locking eyes. She gives flying kisses. There’s no bigger joy. It’s the most joyful thing in life. I highly recommend it to all you guys, to have lots of children.”

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed he has got his daughter Raha’s name inked on his collar bone. The Animal actor welcomed his daughter with Alia Bhatt in November 2022. Although the couple has decided against revealing her face to the media, Ranbir has fondly spoken about her. In a new interview, Ranbir was speaking about his daughter when he revealed he had gotten her name tattooed.

The actor appeared on Unstoppable with NBK to promote his film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. During the episode, the host, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna was discussing about Rashmika’s tattoo when Ranbir revealed he has a new tattoo as well. While the actor already has the word Awaara inked on his wrist, he revealed he got Raha inked on his collar bone. “Sir, I also have the name of my daughter,” he said, before revealing his tattoo.

Last month, in a conversation with fans via Zoom, Ranbir revealed Alia will ‘kill’ him if he shows Raha’s photos to the media. In the chat with fans, Ranbir confessed that he often shows Raha’s photos when he meets close ones.

“I will show you at the end of this chat, I will show you a picture of hers. But you have to keep it a secret because my wife will kill me otherwise,” the told the fan requesting for the photo. “I love showing her pictures. Wherever I go, she is the only I person I show off about. Whoever I meet, I say ‘You want to see my daughter or what?’ And I keep showing her picture all the time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Animal. The actor plays an aggresive role in the movie. The film is set to release on December 1.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

