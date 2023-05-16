মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ মে ২০২৩ | ২রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ranbir Kapoor Seemingly CONFIRMS Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday Dating Rumours: ‘He Likes…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৬, ২০২৩ ৪:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ranbir kapoor aditya roy kapur ananya panday dating


Ranbir Kapoor seemingly teases Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday.
Ranbir Kapoor seemingly teases Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are close friends for years now. The Brahmastra star was seen teasing about Aditya’s love life.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor seems to have confirmed that Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday are dating. For months now, it is claimed that Aditya is dating Ananya. The rumoured couple has not addressed the claims but they are often spotted together, feulling the speculation. Ranbir added feul to the fire in a new interview.

Seated for Netflix India’s Awkward Interview, Ranbir was asked about Aditya. The actors, who starred in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, are close friends and are seen together on special occsions. The interviewer, social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj, confesed she is a big fan of Aditya. While Ranbir put her on a quick call with Aditya for a sweet exchange, Aishwarya asked Ranbir about the New Year bash he hosted that even Aditya was a part of.

Ranbir revealed that Aditya is always around and joked, “I don’t know if he wants to be around you.” He then added, “I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A,” possibly hinting at Ananya.

Speculation regarding a romantic relationship between Aditya and Ananya began circulating after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple has been seen socializing together at various Bollywood gatherings, including Kriti Sanon’s Diwali elebration last year.

On the work front, Ananya is set to appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Additionally, she has two projects in the works: one under Vikramaditya Motwane and another called Call Me Bae. Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He is now reportedly working on the second season of The Night Manager.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently filming for Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor has a beefed up look for the movie.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

