Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Enters Rs 100 Cr Club; Vijay Varma Opens Up On Being Removed From A Film

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is unstoppable at the box office. After recording a massive opening of Rs 63.8 crores, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has witnessed a rise on day 2, pushing the film to collect Rs 100 crores. As per the box office trading platform Sacnilk, Animal collected Rs 66 crores on its Day 2. It has been reported that Animal witnessed a big jump in occupancy in Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Pune and Hyderabad. The Telugu version also drew audiences in Hyderabad. It is likely that Animal could keep this momentum going on Sunday as well.

From his acting debut in Raj and DK’s short film titled Shor to Gully Boy, Darlings and Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma has come a long way in the showbiz world. While he must be on every director’s top list today, there was a time when makers asked astrologers before casting Vijay. While it might sound bizarre, Vijay confirmed that it has been the case. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Vijay Varma recalled being rejected from a project because the astrologer did not like his pictures. “I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won’t name who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film and I believe the reason was that a jyotish (astrologer) did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me,” he told us.

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of some of the biggest films and is considered among the most popular actors in India. The actor has a massive fan following among the audience, and people flock to theatres to watch his films on the big screen. He is awaiting the release of his third film of the year, Dunki. As per Bollywood Hungama, more than 150,000 fans, registered with SRK’s fan club, SRK Universe, are uniting to watch the film on its opening day in India.

Vicky Kaushal impressed the audience with his stellar performance in the film Sam Bahadur. The highly anticipated film was released on Friday, December 1 and faced intense competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. While Animal earned a whopping Rs 61 crore on its opening day, Sam Bahadur opened with Rs 5.50 crore. Looks like the second day was also tough for Vicky Kaushal’s film.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and Badshah have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted on mutliple dinner outings this week. The actress and rapper have been spending time together at the what seems to be Dubai. The duo was spotted stepping out together and with friends. Hania has been sharing photos and videos of them together from the holiday. In one of the posts, Hania seemingly revealed that Badshah got her a special gift from India.

