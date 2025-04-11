Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Randeep Hooda Is ‘Soaking In The Love’ Coming His Way For Playing The ‘Menacing’ Ranatunga In Sunny Deol’s Jaat

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৫ ৬:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Randeep Hooda Is 'Soaking In The Love' Coming His Way For Playing The 'Menacing' Ranatunga In Sunny Deol's Jaat

Last Updated:

Randeep Hooda, praised for his role in Sunny Deol’s Jaat, shared a heartfelt note and photos, thanking director Gopichand Malineni, co-stars, and producers for their support.

Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in Jaat.

Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in Jaat.

Randeep Hooda plays the dreaded Ranatunga, the main antagonist in Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, fans praised the complexity of Randeep’s character, sparking admiration across social media. In response to the overwhelming love and appreciation coming his way, the actor shared a heartfelt note on social media for his fans.

He also posted multiple high-definition stills from Jaat and a behind-the-scenes image with the film’s protagonist, Sunny Deol. He wrote, “Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga. Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling.”

Randeep went on to thank filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for his vision. “A huge thank you to my visionary director Gopichand, for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way.” He also thanked his Sunny Deol and his co-stars for blowing life into the film. The actor wrote, “Working alongside the legend Sunny Deol Paaji was an absolute blast — so down-to-earth, so full of fire. Grateful to my incredible co-stars Viineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher — your talent and energy made every scene come alive.”

Lastly, he thanked the film’s producers for bringing the story alive, “And a heartfelt thanks to Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory for believing in Jaat and going all out to bring this story to life. This journey was raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling — and your love has made it all the more special. Here’s a little glimpse from behind the madness…” Here are the photos:

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat brings together a stellar cast including Sunny Deol, Viineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film released on April 10.

