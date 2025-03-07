Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police Over His ‘Parental Sex’ Comment On India’s Got Latent

Last Updated: March 07, 2025, 15:33 IST

Ranveer Allahbadia is facing severe backlash for his recent comments on India’s Got Latent. (Photo: Instagram)

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday in connection to the case related to his comments on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The YouTuber was questioned by the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police. More details are awaited.

Previously, the Guwahati Crime Branch also questioned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also a part of the episode which stirred controversy. “Chanchlani showed up for interrogation at the Crime Branch. He has complied with our enquiry. We will phone him if necessary, but we are not currently calling him again. Police notices have not yet received a response from other people connected to the investigation. They will receive new summonses shortly,” Guwahati’s Joint Police Commissioner, Ankur Jain, said.

What Is The India’s Got Latent Controversy?

Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing backlash for his comments on India’s Got Latent. Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, during an episode of the show, allegedly asked a contestant an inappropriate question involving body parts and proposed an indecent act in exchange for Rs 2 crore. The outrage peaked when he posed a controversial question: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

Following the incident, a police complaint was also filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and several co-judges, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say About His Sex Comment?

However, Ranveer issued an apology via a video statement previously when he said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology.”

