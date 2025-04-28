Ranveer Allahbadia Flies Abroad For First Time After India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Passport Mil Gaya Guys’

Last Updated: April 29, 2025, 00:58 IST

Ranveer Allahbadia celebrates as he gets his passport back

Ranveer Allahbadia has finally flown out of India after months of legal hurdles surrounding the India’s Got Latent controversy. On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the police to return the podcaster’s passport, following confirmation from the Assam and Maharashtra governments that investigations against him had been completed.

Ranveer, popularly known as BeerBiceps on social media, celebrated the news by posting a cheerful photo on Instagram, posing with a black suitcase. He captioned it, “passport mil gaya guys,” much to the delight of his fans.

Earlier in March, Ranveer had filed an application seeking the return of his passport, stating that his work demands extensive travel, especially for interviewing guests for his popular show, The Ranveer Show.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh instructed Ranveer to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau, where his passport was deposited. They also directed him to fully cooperate with the authorities until the charge sheet is filed.

The bench said, “It is stated by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the investigation in both states — Assam and Maharashtra — concerning the petitioner (Ranveer Allahbadia) is complete. Consequently, we allow the petitioner to apply to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for release of his passport. Upon such application, the passport shall be released on reasonable terms and conditions as required to be complied with.”

The court also clarified that the Cyber Crime Bureau could impose reasonable terms and conditions during the release process.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had extended ‘interim protection’ to Ranveer, shielding him from arrest over his controversial comments made on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. He had been granted permission to resume posting episodes of The Ranveer Show from March 3, under the condition of maintaining “morality and decency.” Ranveer had publicly apologised twice for the remarks before being allowed to restart his online series.