শুক্রবার , ১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranveer Protects Pregnant Deepika From Crowd As They Reach Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১, ২০২৪ ৩:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ranveer singh deepika padukone jamnagar airport 2024 02 1c7a015734adb15f38a463d01770b889


Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

After making their pregnancy announcement, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be gracing the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani, 28, the youngest son of chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, one of the world’s richest men, and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and wife Shaila Merchant. While the wedding is not until later this year, a three-day pre-wedding bash will be held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city from March 1 to 3. On Thursday, soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were papped outside the Jamnagar airport as they arrived for the pre-wedding bash.

The video that is going viral on social media captures Ranveer and Deepika getting swarmed by a huge crowd of fans and paparazzi as they gathered at the airport to congratulate the couple on their pregnancy announcement. The duo opted for white outfits for their airport look and they walked hand-in-hand as captured by the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the clip:

img 20240229 wa0081 2024 02 227fe32ec2339c6906ea706e48c0a95b scaled
img 20240229 wa0079 2024 02 edf83918a6e1aefd05b3856f3b9f2465
img 20240229 wa0076 2024 02 e2a0df8712c45b0d6090a8061cd85b84

img 20240229 wa0077 2024 02 0bd8f95ca96a02b50dc6f9a0f24dc567

Popular Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor among others will be gracing the celebration with their respective families.

During the three-day pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.

And, Moneycontrol has quoted reports saying that, according to the head of The Jardin Hotel, around 2,500 dishes with a global menu including Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Parsi, and Pan Asian will be part of the three-day fare that will have four meals per day.

The guests will be served breakfast with 75 dishes, lunch with more than 225 items, dinner with around 275 dishes, and a midnight meal with over 85 items to choose from. The midnight meal that will begin at the stroke of midnight will go on till 4 am. This meal reportedly has been specially curated for the foreign guests. Every single item served will be prepared under strict guidelines and protocol and none of the dishes served will be repeated for the 12 different meals over three days.

A troupe of 65 chefs including 20 women chefs, and four trucks full of ingredients will be reaching Jamnagar from Indore.

It has been reported that a special Indore Sarafa Food Counter will also be put up there that will serve well-known food items including Indori kachoris, poha jalebi, bhutte ki kees, khopra patties, upma, and other such dishes with authentic flavours

Famous international artists, including pop star Rihanna and magician David Blaine, are set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Top Indian musicians who will perform include Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

