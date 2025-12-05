শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Pack A Solid Punch In Dhurandhar; Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Pack A Solid Punch In Dhurandhar; Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Aditya Dhar’s second film attempts another patriotic epic post-Uri, as Smriti Mandhana finally posts online following the postponement of her wedding.

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Aditya Dhar follows Uri with a gripping new patriotic drama. Meanwhile, cricketer Smriti Mandhana breaks her social media silence after postponing her wedding.

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Aditya Dhar follows Uri with a gripping new patriotic drama. Meanwhile, cricketer Smriti Mandhana breaks her social media silence after postponing her wedding.

Dhurandhar Movie Review: With Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar redefined new-age patriotic storytelling. And now comes Dhurandhar, his sophomore feature. At best, it could be described as a masterclass on how to weave a deshbhakti film together. Chest-thumping jingoism and ‘Hindustan zindabad, Pakistan murdabad’ sloganeering isn’t the only way to evoke nationalistic sentiments. Sometimes, moral dilemma softly conveyed through smouldering eyes and avant-garde hip hop music accompanying fight sequences as you crush your Pakistani nemeses can also work wonders.

For More: Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Pack Solid Punch In Aditya Dhar’s Nuanced Political Saga

https://www.news18.com/movies/bollywood/dhurandhar-review-ranveer-singh-akshaye-khanna-pack-solid-punch-in-aditya-dhars-nuanced-political-saga-ws-kl-9752253.html?utm_source=copy_share&utm_medium=clipboard&utm_campaign=clipnshare

Indian cricket star and vice-captain of the women’s team, Smriti Mandhana, has finally broken her social media silence nearly two weeks after postponing her wedding to singer–composer Palash Muchhal. But instead of simply celebrating her return, fans immediately noticed one detail — her engagement ring was missing.

For More: Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding; Fans Spot Missing Engagement Ring

https://www.news18.com/movies/bollywood/smriti-mandhana-returns-to-instagram-after-postponing-wedding-fans-spot-missing-engagement-ring-ws-kl-9752894.html?utm_source=copy_share&utm_medium=clipboard&utm_campaign=clipnshare

A wave of flight cancellations by IndiGo Airlines has disrupted travel across India, affecting both regular passengers and celebrities. Singer Rahul Vaidya, traveling from Goa to Mumbai, reported significant inconvenience and additional expenses due to the airline’s scheduling issues.

For More: Rahul Vaidya Spends 4.20 Lakh Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos, Calls Airline ‘Awful’

In November, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved into their newly constructed six-storey bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. The month was even more special as they also celebrated Raha’s third birthday. While Alia didn’t share pictures back then, she has now gives fans a sneak-peek into the griha pravesh puja, as well as Raha’s birthday celebration.

For More: Alia Bhatt Gives Peek Into Griha Pravesh Puja With Ranbir Kapoor, Drops PICS From Raha’s Birthday

It has been nearly 20 years since the Jonas Brothers started their journey in the music industry. The trio, including Kevin, Joe, and Nick, released their debut album, It’s About Time, in 2006. But things have not always been this smooth for them. There was a time when things nearly unravelled for them, putting their musical career on hold.

For More: The Jonas Brothers Say Their Family Was ‘Financially Vulnerable’ Before Fame Hit

First Published:

December 05, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Pack A Solid Punch In Dhurandhar; Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding
