Ranveer Singh Attends Re-opening Of Tiffany & Co Flagship In NYC; Fans Ask ‘How Is Deepika…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৮, ২০২৩ ১২:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
ranveer 2


Ranveer is attending the re-opening of Tiffany & Co flagship store in NYC.
Ranveer made his way to the Tiffany & Co store today for the event, dressed in a white suit. On his way, he interacted with fans.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in New York yesterday, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi (Elder Ordonez) caught him near Soho House, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit. He nailed off-duty look in an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace. The actor has been sharing beautiful pictures from NYC and keeping his fans updated with his shenanigans. K-pop star Park Jimin was spotted in New York just hours after Ranveer was spotted, sporting an oversized white t-shirt, black pants, and a cap.

Ranveer made his way to the Tiffany & Co store today for the event, dressed in a white suit. He kept things racy by ditching a shirt and accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and sunglasses. The internet is flooded with photos of videos of Ranveer taking the Big Apple by storm. Fans in NYC couldn’t keep their calm as they spotted him and screamed “Ranveer”. The actor, too, waved at them and blew flying kisses. Check out the video:

The best part is, the fans just couldn’t hold back from asking Ranveer about his wifey dearest Deepika Padukone, who enjoys a huge global fan base. They yelled, “How is Deepika?” And Ranveer, being the cool cat he is, flashed two thumbs up and replied, “Good!”

In another video that is doing the rounds on social media, Ranveer can be seen interacting with NBA champion Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union. Interestingly, Ranveer is the NBA’s brand ambassador for India.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

