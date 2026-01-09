Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Enjoy Their Friend’s Wedding In New York Amid Dhurandhar Success | PICS | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 08:05 IST

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are vacationing in New York. The couple recently attended a friend’s wedding in the city, and their pictures have gone viral.

Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying a vacation in the USA with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. They were spotted celebrating Christmas, as well as New Year 2026 in New York City, and several pictures and videos of the celebration surfaced on their fan pages on Instagram. Recently, the couple also attended their friend’s wedding in New York, and their photos from the festivities have now gone viral.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pose For Selfies At Their Friend’s Wedding In NYC

One picture from the wedding shows Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh posing with the DJ at the wedding in New York. The actor looks dapper in a blue suit, sporting dark, quirky sunglasses, with his hair neatly slicked back. After the DJ shared a photo with Ranveer on Instagram, the Dhurandhar star commented, “You played a banging set bro! Thank you for the memories!” Meanwhile, another photo shows Deepika Padukone posing for a selfie with DJ Mehul. She looked absolutely stunning in a red and golden, heavily embroidered saree. She paired the look with a blue choker and beautiful earrings, and her makeup was on point. Her hair was neatly tied back in a bun.

Soon after Ranveer and Deepika’s pictures from their friend’s wedding in New York surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. Check out the photos below!

Dhurandhar’s Success

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to rule the box office. The film has earned over Rs 800 crore nett domestically and has crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide, even as it now plays in limited shows across the country. Riding high on its success, Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, with expectations already running sky-high.

Deepika Padukone Fan Meet

In other news, Deepika Padukone hosted a special fan meet on December 18, 2025, days before jetting off to the USA with Ranveer. She was seen interacting with her fans, and celebrating her birthday with them.

One video from the fan meet shows the actress replying to her fans’ request to see her in a rom-com again. She said that she hopes to make a comeback to rom-coms very soon, and that she and her team are actively looking for love stories and rom-coms; however, very few producers are backing the genre. The video shows the actress saying, “When are we seeing you in a rom-com again? I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my most favourite genres as an audience and also as an actor. I just feel like the climate right now or the environment right now, I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I am sure a large part of the public also wants that.”

