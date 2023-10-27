Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone FINALLY Release Wedding Video; Amala Paul Gets Engaged To Boyfriend

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone surprised fans by releasing their wedding video on Koffee With Karan 8. The couple made their first ever joint appearance as a couple on a talk show with Karan Johar’s show and spoke about their love story at length. If that wasn’t a treat enough to DeepVeer fans, the actors released an emotional wedding video which gave a glimpse at their Sindhi and South Indian wedding ceremonies.

Amala Paul is an actress known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She made her debut with the Malayalam film Neelathamara in 2009. Her talent shone bright, earning her the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in Mynaa (2010). Among her notable works are films like Deiva Thirumagal (2011), Run Baby Run (2012), Thalaivaa (2013), and Mili (2015). On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, the actress shared a big news with her Instagram fam, about her engagement with her friend Jagat Desai with a mushy video.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham is one of the most mass entertainer films. It has received a lot of love from fans. And now the director is gearing up for its third installment as Singham 3. Amid the excitement, the film-maker behind some of the massiest action entertainers has teased an ‘explosive’ picture from the sets, thus hinting that the work on the film has commenced.

Actress Richa Chadha will be awarded the title of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ from the French government for her significant contributions in the field of arts. Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, will present the award to Chadha on October 28 on the sidelines of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, which begins on Friday.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Tejas. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her marriage plans and revealed that she will definitely tie the knot in the next five years. Kangana mentioned that she is a ‘family person’ and added that she thinks of having a family soon.

