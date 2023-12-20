Ranveer Singh Gets emotional As He Unveils His Wax Figure At London’s Madame Tussauds: ‘Was Fascinated…’

Ranveer Singh needs no introduction. The actor has come a long way in showbiz with rich content driven and commercial films to his credit and has created a niche for himself in the world of cinema. Almost over a decade in the industry, he is one of the most bankable stars in showbiz. The actor however has achieved another feat for his ever increasing stardom. The actor recently unveiled his very own wax figurine at the London’s Madame Tussauds.

Sharing a bundle of photos from the museum, an emotional Ranveer Singh, donning one of his brightest smiles, reflected on his journey and penned a thoughtful note expressing gratitude. The note read, Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds.”

Have a look :

He added, “The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

Ranveer Singh was involved throughout the creative process and specifically chose the distinct looks and styling for his figures. The London figure pays homage to Ranveer’s culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations. The eye-catching outfit includes hundreds of individually sewn embellishments and flamboyant leopard head shoulder detail, tied together with a triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace, and eight large gemstone set rings. The Singapore figure dons a gorgeous custom tuxedo featuring a velvet blazer with floral embellishments. Designed by Gaurav Gupta and worn by Ranveer to the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, it was graciously donated for the figure to wear by Ranveer himself.

The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the IIFAs – the International Indian Film Academy – where it was revealed that he would be joining the star-studded attraction. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the figure ever since and today’s news confirms the arrival of not just one but two new figures of the global superstar.

On seeing two of his first-ever figures from the attraction, Ranveer Singh said: “What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my Mum’s early pictures with popular celebrities’ figurines here and wondering what this place is all about. Today, being immortalized as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything.”

On welcoming the actor to its A-list lineup, a Madame Tussauds London spokesperson said: “Ranveer Singh is not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism. He has not just delivered blockbusters and entertained audiences with memorable performances so far in his career, but he also enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe. His influence extends beyond just cinema and his long list of coveted brand endorsements is a proof of that. His charming real-life personality is another reason why his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world is a testament to his undeniable achievements.”

Ranveer’s London figure is available for guests to meet in the attraction from Monday 18th December as the Bollywood superstar joins Madame Tussauds London’s star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shahrukh Khan & Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer’s Singapore figure is available for guests to meet from Saturday the 23rd of December within the IIFA Awards Experience zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore. He will star alongside other well-known celebrity figures such as Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson and many more.