Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 14:04 IST

In the viral video, Ranveer was seen describing Guliga Daiva’s sister Chaundi as a female ghost and also mimicked the character.

Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh recently got trolled for making fun of Kantara’s Chaundi scene. He was seen attending the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where a clip of him mimicking the scene from Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara went viral. It sparked reactions from fans and netizens.

In the viral video, Ranveer was seen describing Guliga Daiva’s sister Chaundi as a “female ghost” and also mimicking the character on stage. With crossed eyes and his tongue out, he performed a version of his signature “primordial scream,” leaving Shetty in splits. He further joked, pointing at Shetty, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy.”

Watch the video here:

However, it did not go well with the fans, and they were seen trolling the actor. One of the netizens wrote, “Ranveer’s reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful.” Another wrote, “Making fun of the GOD. You will see what happens with #Dhurander Mr Ranvir Singh.” Third comment read, “Ranveer should start acting like an A list actor not chapri in public, he does good acting but these things he does in public make him look like a clown”

About Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s latest release is the blockbuster “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1″. The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man’s relationship with nature and the divine.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law.

Talking about the actor-filmmaker, Rishab made his acting debut in 2012 with Tuglak. He next played an important role in Ulidavaru Kandante and made his directorial debut with Ricky in 2016. His next directorial Kirik Party was a commercial success. He has since appeared in Bell Bottom, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Kantara.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-packed lineup with Ranveer Singh, Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, along with R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film follows the story of an undercover agent and is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It will release in cinemas on 5 December 2025, before heading to Netflix.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 30, 2025, 14:04 IST

News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral