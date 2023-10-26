Ranveer Singh Holds Deepika Padukone Close In New Photos; Shah Rukh Khan To Make a Comeback On KWK 8?

Karan Johar is bringing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his famous Koffee Couch in Koffee With Karan 8. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will open the latest season of Karan Johar’s show on Thursday and the episode will air at midnight. This will be their first-ever joint appearance on the show and fans are excited to see their banter together. The promo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s episode is already out and now, Ranveer has taken to social media to drop stunning photos with Deepika and it will set your heart aflutter!

Karan Johar is coming back with his most popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. The promo is already out and fans are excited to know that the first celebrities to grace are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. But there is bad news for them as Shah Rukh Khan will not be making any appearance on the show this season. It was confirmed by none other than host Karan Johar himself.

Ranbir Kapoor is making a return to the big screen in a completely unprecedented role with Animal. The exceptionally talented actor, known for his remarkable acting career, is also revelling in the joys of his personal life. Being married to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife often make headlines for their appearances at various events. Currently, the actor is savouring the experience of being a father, as he is blessed with a daughter named Raha Kapoor. During an open conversation with his fans on Zoom, the actor shared insights into his relationship with his daughter Raha.

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up for his acting debut with a film titled UT – 69. The movie is based on the time Raj spent in jail in 2022 after he was arrested in connection to a pornography case. In a recent interview, the businessman revealed that his actress wife Shilpa Shetty had suggested they should move abroad after the pornography case but it was he who decided not to.

Bollywood popular celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Jaya Bachchan will be coming together for an advertisement. Recently, a picture of them has surfaced online. It is breaking the internet and fans are super excited to see them together. The advertisement is for a gold jewellery brand.

