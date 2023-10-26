বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranveer Singh Holds Deepika Padukone Close In New Photos; Shah Rukh Khan To Make a Comeback On KWK 8?

wrappp for today 2023 10 3f7ffd9f03448177e7d6539c9e71fbe3


Last Updated: October 25, 2023, 22:02 IST

Ranveer Singh shares new photos; Karan Johar reveals SRK appearance on KWK?

Ranveer Singh shares new photos; Karan Johar reveals SRK appearance on KWK?

Check out all the major happenings of the day in the entertainment world.

Karan Johar is bringing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his famous Koffee Couch in Koffee With Karan 8. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will open the latest season of Karan Johar’s show on Thursday and the episode will air at midnight. This will be their first-ever joint appearance on the show and fans are excited to see their banter together. The promo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s episode is already out and now, Ranveer has taken to social media to drop stunning photos with Deepika and it will set your heart aflutter!

For more info: Ranveer Singh Holds Deepika Padukone Close In Sensuous New Photos Ahead Of KWK Episode; See Here

Karan Johar is coming back with his most popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. The promo is already out and fans are excited to know that the first celebrities to grace are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. But there is bad news for them as Shah Rukh Khan will not be making any appearance on the show this season. It was confirmed by none other than host Karan Johar himself.

For more info: Shah Rukh Khan To Make a Comeback On Koffee With Karan In Season 8? Karan Johar Reveals

Ranbir Kapoor is making a return to the big screen in a completely unprecedented role with Animal. The exceptionally talented actor, known for his remarkable acting career, is also revelling in the joys of his personal life. Being married to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife often make headlines for their appearances at various events. Currently, the actor is savouring the experience of being a father, as he is blessed with a daughter named Raha Kapoor. During an open conversation with his fans on Zoom, the actor shared insights into his relationship with his daughter Raha.

For more info: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha’s First Words Were ‘Pa And Ma’

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up for his acting debut with a film titled UT – 69. The movie is based on the time Raj spent in jail in 2022 after he was arrested in connection to a pornography case. In a recent interview, the businessman revealed that his actress wife Shilpa Shetty had suggested they should move abroad after the pornography case but it was he who decided not to.

For more info: Raj Kundra Says Shilpa Shetty Told Him ‘Let’s Leave India’ After Porn Case: ‘Log Bade Bade Kaand…’

Bollywood popular celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Jaya Bachchan will be coming together for an advertisement. Recently, a picture of them has surfaced online. It is breaking the internet and fans are super excited to see them together. The advertisement is for a gold jewellery brand.

For more info: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif Join Hands For New Ad; Pic Goes Viral



Source link

rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176 16x9
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday
wm Chittagong 27.10.2023 800x420
গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’
1698419068 photo
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim does a MS Dhoni vs South Africa | Cricket News
New Project 3 23 169841735916x9
কোজাগরীতে তিলের নাড়ু বানাবেন তো? কোলেস্টেরল কমিয়ে হৃদযন্ত্র ভাল রাখতে তিল জুড়িহীন!sesame seeds are awesome to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
