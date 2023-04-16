রবিবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranveer Singh In BIG Trouble? YRF Decides Not To Sign Films With Him Because of His Flops

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৬, ২০২৩ ১১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ranveer singh 5


Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s last 3 films – 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Ranveer Singh’s films have not been performing greatly at the box office after the coronavirus pandemic. First, it was 83 in 2021 and then Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) that collected less than Rs 16 crore at the box office. Even Cirkus ended its lifetime with Rs 35.65 crores and was not admired by the audience. Considering his three back-to-back flops, it has now been reported that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided not to do any movies with Ranveer Singh as of now.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Chopra and his core team at the YRF is ‘heavily invested’ in the Spy Universe and they cannot afford to make an error, especially after the recent success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. “A lot is at stake as each film is going to be heavily budgeted and hence, there can’t be room for error. Each film needs utmost concentration, right from pre-production to the last mile release,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Therefore, it has been decided not to sign movies with Ranveer Singh since of the six movies that he did with YRF, only one was not a flop. “In such a scenario, a film with Ranveer Singh is the last thing on their mind. Of course, they’ll be making non-Spy Universe films too. But of the 6 films that Ranveer has done with YRF, there’s only one film that was not a flop. And that’s Gunday (2014). This film, too, was a semi-hit. Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Befikre (2016) were average grossers. Kill Dil (2014) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, meanwhile, flopped,” the source added.

“It’s also important to note that while these 6 films made money due to the sale of OTT and satellite rights, the box office returns were in the red for Yash Raj Films,” the source added.

It should also be noted that there is no official statement regarding the same from YRF’s team as of now.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. It will hit theatres in July this year.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS.



