Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar At IFFI Closing Ceremony, Promises ‘Big Visual Spectacle’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 17:41 IST

Ranveer Singh promoted Dhurandhar at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He said that the team has poured their heart and soul into the film.

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar At IFFI Closing Ceremony, Promises ‘Big Visual Spectacle’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’. Ahead of the film’s release, he attended the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. A video from the film festival shows the actor promoting his film, Dhurandhar, and stating that he hopes to represent Indian cinema on the global stage with this film. The love-filled song ‘Gehra Hua’ from Dhurandhar was also screened at the ceremony.

Ranveer Singh Talks About Dhurandhar At IFFI Closing Ceremony

After the song ‘Gehra Hua’ from Dhurandhar was screened, Ranveer Singh spoke about the film. He said, “I wish we could have shown the trailer and the teaser over here, but it’s a bit violent so we showed you the love song instead. We hope you like it. Aditya Dhar’s intention was to take an Indian movie to the world. Like we said at the trailer launch, China had its moment with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Korea had its moment with Parasite. We hope that this will be counted as one of the great instalments within this genre (of international creations). We really believe in our hearts that this is India’s moment on the global stage in every aspect. Education, tech, innovation, infrastructure, just about everything. And as part of Indian cinema, we want even cinema to have its moment on the global stage.”

Ranveer Singh Promises ‘Big Visual Spectacle’

Ranveer also said, “With full intention, and all heart, blood, sweat and tears we have made this movie. I hope everybody goes and has a great time watching what is a very complex story, but with a whole lot of visual spectacle. We realised post COVID that if you want to drive people to the theatres, you have to promise them a big visual spectacle. So that has been the attempt. It’s a large canvas, a very intriguing tale and I am very proud to be presenting it to the world on December 5.”

Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together an impressive ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside powerhouse names like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The film also stars Sara Arjun. It is backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, further cementing it as one of the most ambitious cinematic ventures of the year.

First Published: November 29, 2025, 17:41 IST

