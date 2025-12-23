Ranveer Singh QUITS Don 3, Hrithik Roshan Makes Stylish Appearance At Cousin’s Wedding | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 21:54 IST

Here are the newsmakers of the day.

Ranveer Singh appears to be making careful choices as he rides a strong wave of success following Dhurandhar. With the action thriller drawing massive crowds and reshaping his career momentum, the actor is reportedly reworking his upcoming slate. The latest buzz suggests that Singh has stepped away from Farhan Akhtar’s long-anticipated Don 3, choosing instead to focus on projects that better align with his current creative direction.

Hrithik Roshan was spotted arriving at a wedding celebration along with his sons, and the family’s appearance quickly grabbed attention on social media. Videos from the event have surfaced online, showing Hrithik making a stylish entry with his children, as paparazzi and fans captured the warm family moment. Dressed in a classic, elegant outfit, Hrithik looked relaxed and cheerful as he walked in with his sons by his side.

Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed sparked concern among fans after sharing pictures from a Mumbai police station early Monday morning. In her post, she described the incident as the scariest experience of her life and revealed that she rushed to the police station along with her sisters to seek help. Her sister Dolly also shared a note expressing that she felt unsafe in the city.

Uorfi has now explained what led to the early-morning visit to the police station. Recalling the frightening ordeal, she said that two men, who claimed to have political connections, were standing outside her residence. According to her, the men insisted on being allowed inside at around 3.30 am and refused to leave, prompting her to seek police assistance.

Actor Sivaji is currently on the receiving end after a video of him moral-policing women who wear short clothes went viral. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has taken to his X account to slam Sivaji for his remarks and stated that if the women of his house can bear a dirty man like him, he should moral police them.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday shot to widespread fame following the blockbuster success of Saiyaara. As Ahaan celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, his co-star Aneet marked the special day with a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention. Sharing a series of unseen pictures and videos, Aneet penned an emotional note for her Saiyaara co-star, expressing her admiration, pride and affection for him. The deeply personal message struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the warmth and sincerity of her words while celebrating the duo’s on-screen bond.

