Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Have A Blast At Vaibhavi Merchant’s Birthday Bash | PICS | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 07:32 IST

Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Have A Blast At Vaibhavi Merchant’s Birthday Bash

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, recently attended choregrapher Vaibhavi Merchant’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The star-studded guest list also included Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and others. We have now come across some inside pictures from the party, and looks like the celebs had a gala time celebrating Vaibhavi’s birthday.

Vaibhavi Merchant took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her birthday party. One picture shows her hugging Rani Mukerji, who looks gorgeous in a black and red floral printed dress. Another picture shows her enjoying a conversation with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Karan Johar. One photo shows Ranveer Singh grooving at the bash and having fun, while another candid snap shows him chatting with the birthday girl. He looked dapper in an all-black suit, and rounded off his look with a black beanie and quirky sunglasses. Nayak co-stars Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor posed together for a photo, while Shilpa Shetty was also seen at the bash in a beautiful green dress.

Sharing the photos, Vaibhavi Merchant wrote, “To my Friends…thank you all for being there…I began my journey at 5, learning how to dance, At 17, how to work in films & now at 50…how to still be relevant & do the best I can….Each & everyone I invited were all too special to me as they have all been an integral part of my journey…I took this moment to pause, express gratitude & honour each & everyone of you who celebrated my special day with me & my Family Thank you…Thank you all for being by my side…Will cherish this forever.”

Ranveer Singh and Vaibhavi Merchant have collaborated on several projects over the years, including the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Vaibhavi choreographed Ranveer’s energetic performance in ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ for which she won a National Film Award for Best Choreography.

First Published: December 22, 2025, 07:32 IST