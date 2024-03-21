Ranveer Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone’s New Pregnancy Look; Javed Akhtar Talks About Split With Salim Khan

Deepika Padukone is all set to welcome a baby this year. Earlier this year, she shared the big news with Ranveer Singh. The duo, on a sweet note, expressed their excitement about embracing parenthood. Well, since then, the couple has been trending. Amid all this, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her long hair from a salon. Ranveer Singh then had the sweetest reaction.

After Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur welcomed her son at the age of 56, the Centre sent the Punjab government a notice. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the state government to submit a report on the law on babies born through IVF technology. The ministry pointed out that the age limit for a woman to undergo IVF is 21 to 50 whereas Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur is reportedly 56. The Centre flagged the age and demanded the report.

Javed Akhtar reflected on his and Salim Khan’s partnership coming to an end in a new interview. The duo, best known as Salim-Javed, had penned several blockbuster scripts. These include Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Don and Naam, to name a few. However, after collaborating for 12 years, Salim-Javed’s partnership came to a surprising end and the writers went their different ways. In a new interview, Javed Akhtar opened up about their split and said that he and Salim did not have a fight but simply drifted apart which led to the fallout.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a lineup of 70 titles, featuring upcoming movies and shows set to debut on their platform. Alongside the eagerly anticipated releases, they offered a sneak peek of Mirzapur Season 3 with some new footage. While the video featuring the slate of new titles includes snippets from various shows and films, it offers a brief glimpse of the upcoming season of Mirzapur.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen as the guest of CNN News18’s Rising Bharat Summit. On the second day a panel of Masala or Off-Beat: Scripting A New Story, the actor took the stage and shared about his journey. However, in one segment of the talk, Sidharth also revealed his first pay cheque which he received while doing an advertisement campaign.

