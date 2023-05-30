মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ মে ২০২৩ | ১৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranveer Singh Reacts to MS Dhoni Stumping Shubman Gill in CSK vs GT IPL Final, Lauds Sai Sudharsan

ranveer singh ms dhoni


Ranveer Singh shares his thoughts on MS Dhoni stumping Shubman Gill.

Ranveer Singh shares his thoughts on MS Dhoni stumping Shubman Gill.

Ranveer Singh has been tweeting his reactions to CSK vs GT IPL final match. The actor praised MS Dhoni and Sai Sudharsan.

Ranveer Singh has dropped everything and focusing on the CSK vs GT IPL finals. The actor, who often tweets about cricket and other sports, was among the first stars to have reacted to Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni’s dismissal of Gujarat Titans’ star player Shubman Gill. The legendary wicket keeper stumped the GT opener swiftly in the seventh over.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer shared a picture of the iconic moment and called Dhoni GOAT — Greatest of All Time. “Just GOAT things #MSDhoni,” he tweeted. But he did not stop at that. When GT’s innings came to an end on a mammoth total of 214/4, Ranveer shared another tweet, lauding Sai Sudharsan for his impressive 96-run contribution, which he did in just 47 balls.

“If Shub don’t get you, Sai will! GT’s batsmen have delivered the goods! ✔️ Fielding follies cost CSK! Super Kings batsmen with a mammoth task at hand! Time to dig in and dig deep!,” he tweeted.

At the time of reporting, the rain brought the match to a standstill and like most fans, Ranveer was also disappointed. “Oh no no no please no !!!!!! ️☔️️☔️ it’s absolutely pouring!” he tweeted.

Besides Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are at also watching the match. However, they are at the stadium in Ahmedabad, watching it in person. Photos of the duo in the stands have surfaced online and are now going viral.

