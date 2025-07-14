Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Have A MAJOR Fallout?; Urvashi Rautela Mocked Over Kate Middleton Claim | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 14, 2025, 22:00 IST

Ranveer Singh and SLB reportedly fall out over Love & War role; Urvashi Rautela mocked for claiming she "met" Kate Middleton after sharing distant Wimbledon glimpses.

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly fall out over Love & War casting; Urvashi Rautela mocked for claiming she met Kate Middleton after spotting her at Wimbledon.

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have reportedly fallen out due to the director not offering him the lead role in Love & War. As per senior journalist, Subhash K Jha, Ranveer Singh is miffed about not leading Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, after giving the director hits like Ramleela, Padm

Urvashi Rautela made headlines after she was spotted flaunting four Labubu dolls tied to her bag at Wimbledon 2025. Soon after, she dropped another set of pictures and videos from the sports event. It was a mix of her solo photos with her Labubus and glimpses of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, from afar, who marked a return to public life on July 12 by attending the women’s singles final.

Saroja Devi Death: Veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87 at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on Monday. As per reports by news agency PTI, the legendary star had been battling age-related health issues in recent months.

Humaira Asghar Ali Death: Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment in Karachi. Her body was in a highly decomposed state. A few days after the tragic incident, a voice message she reportedly sent shortly before her death has gone viral on social media. The message was shared by her close friend, Dureshehwar.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to a cheeky post on Instagram which states that as one grows up, one realises that half their family is ‘mentally ill’. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Janhvi had ‘liked’ the post. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. She is Khushi Kapoor’s older sister, and is also related to Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, among others.

