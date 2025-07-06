Advertise here
রবিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranveer Singh Unveils Dhurandhar First Look; Kareena Kapoor Takes Hilarious Dig At Prada | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৬, ২০২৫ ১০:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh looks menacing in the first look from Dhurandhar. In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan took a sly dig at Prada by flaunting her traditional Kolhapuri chappals.

Ranveer Singh has unleashed his wrath in the first look from his upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dhar. Along with the promo, Dhurandhar’s release date was also announced. While Ranveer has experimented with diverse roles throughout his career, this film seems different from anything he has done so far. Ranveer Singh looks menacing in the first look from Dhurandhar. The actor, in long hair and a smoke in his mouth, kills and beats in style, like it’s no task.

For More: Ranveer Singh Unleashes Wrath In Dhurandhar First Look: ‘Bigaadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’

Prada unveiled its Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the Deposito of Fondazione Prada in Milan, and the footwear’s resemblance to classic Indian Kolhapuri-style chappals invited massive outrage over the lack of acknowledgement. While the luxury brand admitted that the design was inspired by India’s classic Kolhapuri sandals, it now looks like Kareena Kapoor has also taken a dig at Prada for copying the style. Taking to her social media, Kareena shared a picture of herself relaxing by the beach. The picture shows her feet in stunning Kolhapuri chappals. While sharing the pic, Kareena wrote, “Sorry not Prada… by my OG Kolapuri.”

For More: Kareena Kapoor Takes Hilarious Dig At Prada, Flexes Her ‘OG Kolhapuris’ In London

Soon after the teaser of Dhurandhar dropped, the film’s actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s age difference of 20 years became a topic of discussion on social media. While the film’s storyline and character dynamics are still under wraps, many netizens wrote that they hope Sara and Ranveer have not been paired romantically opposite each other.

For More: Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh And Sara Arjun’s 20-Year Age-Gap Sparks Debate

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari has posted a series of new pictures from Mauritius. Wearing a bralette, the 44-year-old actor was seen defying age as she enjoyed herself on the beach. Recently, she also shared photos with her daughter Palak Tiwari from their beach holiday. In the new pictures, Shweta Tiwari blended with the clear skies and blue water of Mauritius in a blue bralette. She teamed it up with denim shorts. Letting her hair loose, the Singham Again actor amplified her look with a pair of sunnies.

For More: Shweta Tiwari Sizzles In Bralette And Shorts In Mauritius; Fans Call Her ‘Hottie’

Nora Fatehi was seen holding back tears as she made her way to the airport on Sunday. A video from Mumbai airport shows the actor-dancer wiping her eyes and quickly heading inside, avoiding a fan who tried to take a selfie with her. Nora Fatehi was dressed in all-black while entering the Mumbai airport. Usually, she stops for a quick chat with paps before boarding the flight. On Sunday evening, the Kusu Kusu dancer headed straight to the airport gate, avoiding a conversation. Though she was wearing sunglasses to hide her eyes, one could see her breaking down while entering the airport. Fans expressed their concern in the comments.

For More: Nora Fatehi Seen Crying At The Airport, Rushes To Avoid Paps | VIDEO

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Ranveer Singh Unveils Dhurandhar First Look; Kareena Kapoor Takes Hilarious Dig At Prada



Source link

