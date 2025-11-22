Ranveer Singh, With His Unstoppable Energy, Turns Billionaire Netra Mantena’s Wedding Into A Live Concert | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 09:49 IST

Ranveer Singh was captured turning the wedding sangeet of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju into a full-blown concert..

Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood lit up Udaipur as top stars arrived to celebrate the sangeet of US billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, who is set to marry Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder. Videos from the grand event have taken over the internet, offering a glimpse into the star-studded celebrations. One clip garnering the most attention shows Ranveer Singh transforming the entire venue into a dance floor.

With his infectious energy and magnetic stage presence, he pulled the couple and guests onto the dance floor as he grooved to chart-topping songs. Known for his playful nature, the Bajirao Mastani star brought the same vibe to the celebration, performing to the Dhurandhar title track, Jogi, and other hit numbers. His entry instantly lifted the mood and turned the wedding festivities into a full-blown Bollywood party.

Ranveer Singh Turns The Venue Into A Dance Floor

In a clip shared by the paparazzi, Ranveer Singh is seen jumping on stage and hugging the soon-to-be married couple, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, before dancing with them. He then turns to the audience by hyping up the crowd and urging everyone to join him on the dance floor. Throughout the video, his energy stays sky-high and nonstop.

Guest List Packed With Big Names From India And Abroad

Ranveer Singh wasn’t the only Bollywood name at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding sangeet in Udaipur. The event also saw the presence of Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with global stars like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez. Interestingly, Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were also part of the celebrations.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. The spy action thriller, inspired by real-life events, is set to hit theatres on December 5.

First Published: November 22, 2025, 09:49 IST

News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh, With His Unstoppable Energy, Turns Billionaire Netra Mantena’s Wedding Into A Live Concert | Watch