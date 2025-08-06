Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Mehendi Had A Special Nod To Deepika Padukone’s Mother, Sister | Know Here | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 06, 2025, 07:53 IST

Veena Nagda said Ranveer Singh lit up the room during the mehendi ceremony.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018.

In a heartwarming recollection, renowned mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared fond memories from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s lavish wedding in Italy, which took place in 2018. Veena recalled how Ranveer paid tribute not only to Deepika but also to her mother and sister at his mehendi. She mentioned how the couple were generous towards her and her team, taking good care of everyone.

Veena told Filmibeat Prime, “No words can do him (Ranveer) justice. It was very cold in Lake Como, and I was wondering how Deepika and I were going to get through the intricate design we had planned for her. Ranveer came around after an hour, and the entire climate changed. The sun came out, and he really lit up the room.”

“He was joking and laughing with everyone, and he addressed me personally while I was doing Deepika’s mehendi and said, ‘A queen is doing the mehendi for another queen.’ I will never forget those words. He got Deepika’s name in the mehendi but used only ‘Deep’ and three more stars. One for her, a second for her mother and a third for her sister,” said Veena.

Recalling how she got the gig, Veena said, “During Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I had done the mehendi art for Deepika, and she liked it so much that she promised to hire me for her marriage. She kept that promise, and her staff contacted me before her wedding to Ranveer.”

She added, “They told me that booking arrangements had been made for all 5 days, and I asked them, ‘The mehendi ceremony is just one day, so why am I staying for all 5?’ But they told me that the booking is for all 5 days, and because of that, my team and I travelled to Milan, and we even saw Switzerland. I can never forget that experience.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding was a breathtaking celebration of love, elegance, and tradition, set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. The couple, both Bollywood icons, tied the knot in November 2018, in a series of intimate yet grand ceremonies that beautifully blended their respective cultures.

