Advertise here
বুধবার , ৬ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ২২শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Mehendi Had A Special Nod To Deepika Padukone’s Mother, Sister | Know Here | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৬, ২০২৫ ৮:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Mehendi Had A Special Nod To Deepika Padukone’s Mother, Sister | Know Here | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Veena Nagda said Ranveer Singh lit up the room during the mehendi ceremony.

font
Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018.

In a heartwarming recollection, renowned mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared fond memories from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s lavish wedding in Italy, which took place in 2018. Veena recalled how Ranveer paid tribute not only to Deepika but also to her mother and sister at his mehendi. She mentioned how the couple were generous towards her and her team, taking good care of everyone.

Veena told Filmibeat Prime, “No words can do him (Ranveer) justice. It was very cold in Lake Como, and I was wondering how Deepika and I were going to get through the intricate design we had planned for her. Ranveer came around after an hour, and the entire climate changed. The sun came out, and he really lit up the room.”

“He was joking and laughing with everyone, and he addressed me personally while I was doing Deepika’s mehendi and said, ‘A queen is doing the mehendi for another queen.’ I will never forget those words. He got Deepika’s name in the mehendi but used only ‘Deep’ and three more stars. One for her, a second for her mother and a third for her sister,” said Veena.

Recalling how she got the gig, Veena said, “During Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I had done the mehendi art for Deepika, and she liked it so much that she promised to hire me for her marriage. She kept that promise, and her staff contacted me before her wedding to Ranveer.”

She added, “They told me that booking arrangements had been made for all 5 days, and I asked them, ‘The mehendi ceremony is just one day, so why am I staying for all 5?’ But they told me that the booking is for all 5 days, and because of that, my team and I travelled to Milan, and we even saw Switzerland. I can never forget that experience.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding was a breathtaking celebration of love, elegance, and tradition, set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. The couple, both Bollywood icons, tied the knot in November 2018, in a series of intimate yet grand ceremonies that beautifully blended their respective cultures.

authorimg

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Mehendi Had A Special Nod To Deepika Padukone’s Mother, Sister | Know Here
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Mehendi Had A Special Nod To Deepika Padukone’s Mother, Sister | Know Here | Bollywood News
Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Mehendi Had A Special Nod To Deepika Padukone’s Mother, Sister | Know Here | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ajker Rashifal, 6 August, 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: রাশিফল ৬ অগাস্ট, ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা | জ্যোতিষকাহন
Ajker Rashifal, 6 August, 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: রাশিফল ৬ অগাস্ট, ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা | জ্যোতিষকাহন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
এসআইআর-এর নামে বাংলায় এনআরসি! কী বললেন মমতা? দেখুন ভিডিও
এসআইআর-এর নামে বাংলায় এনআরসি! কী বললেন মমতা? দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বাংলাদেশে কবে ভোট, অবশেষে ঘোষণা করলেন মহম্মদ ইউনূস! দেখুন ভিডিও
বাংলাদেশে কবে ভোট, অবশেষে ঘোষণা করলেন মহম্মদ ইউনূস! দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad’s dream debut helps Chennai Super Kings outclass Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad’s dream debut helps Chennai Super Kings outclass Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

 Mamata Begins Bhabanipur Bypoll Campaign with Attacks on BJP

Mamata Begins Bhabanipur Bypoll Campaign with Attacks on BJP

 ডিআইজি মিজানের জামিন স্থগিতের আবেদন – Corporate Sangbad

ডিআইজি মিজানের জামিন স্থগিতের আবেদন – Corporate Sangbad

 নিয়ন্ত্রণ করা যাচ্ছে না ক্যালিফোর্নিয়ার দাবানল

নিয়ন্ত্রণ করা যাচ্ছে না ক্যালিফোর্নিয়ার দাবানল

 ঝিনাইদহের কালীগঞ্জে দেশের প্রথম হিজরা ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান পদপ্রার্থী

ঝিনাইদহের কালীগঞ্জে দেশের প্রথম হিজরা ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান পদপ্রার্থী

 দর পতনের শীর্ষ ১০ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

দর পতনের শীর্ষ ১০ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘সেন্টমার্টিন দিতে রাজি না হওয়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুকে হত্যা করা হয়েছিল’

‘সেন্টমার্টিন দিতে রাজি না হওয়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুকে হত্যা করা হয়েছিল’

 ঢাকা আছানিয়া মিশনের নিয়োগ বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ

ঢাকা আছানিয়া মিশনের নিয়োগ বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ

 ‘দেশবিরোধীরা রাজপথে নামলে নতুন প্রজন্ম থুতু ছুঁড়বে’

‘দেশবিরোধীরা রাজপথে নামলে নতুন প্রজন্ম থুতু ছুঁড়বে’

 জেএমআই হসপিটালের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

জেএমআই হসপিটালের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here