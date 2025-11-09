Rapper Rod Wave Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges Hours After Grammy Nomination | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 07:38 IST

Rod Wave, also known as Rodarius Green, was arrested in Atlanta on weapon and drug charges the same day he received his first Grammy nomination for Sinners.

Just hours after receiving his first-ever Grammy nomination, rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta on multiple drug and weapon-related charges. The 27-year-old artist, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department on November 7 and booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to public records.

Authorities charged Wave with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, one under Schedule II and another under Schedule V. He was later released on November 8 after posting an $8,000 bond, as confirmed by his attorneys.

In a statement to TMZ, Wave’s legal team, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zack Findling, claimed that the rapper “was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta.” They alleged that “the arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit, a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety.”

The lawyers further said that their client’s detention reflected the unit’s “quota-driven approach,” calling it a “clear violation of [his] rights.” Findling also confirmed to TMZ that Wave had made his first court appearance before being released on bond.

The arrest came on the same day the Florida-born musician earned his first Grammy nomination in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for “Sinners,” featured in the 2025 film of the same name. Known for blending R&B and rap into a distinctive “soul-trap” sound, Wave has built a strong reputation in the music industry with 11 platinum singles certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. Four of his six studio albums have topped Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, including his 2024 release Last Cap.

Despite his professional success, Wave has faced several legal issues over the years. Earlier in 2024, he was arrested in Fulton County on charges including aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of law enforcement. He was also accused of tampering with evidence, a felony offence. At the time, his attorneys stated that the rapper had been a victim of robbery and denied any wrongdoing.

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Wave also faced a domestic battery charge in 2022, which was later dismissed.

Wave’s latest arrest comes ahead of his upcoming nationwide tour, The Redemption Experience, set to kick off on December 7 in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, his nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 1, marks a significant milestone in his career.

