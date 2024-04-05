Rashmika Mandanna Addresses Trolling For Animal; Shoaib Malik Sends ‘Flirty’ DMs To Nawal Saeed?

When Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal hit theatres in December 2023, it ruled headlines for several reasons. While some loved the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, others called it toxic. Rashmika was also trolled after the release of the film with many alleging that her Karva Chauth scene dialogue was unclear. Four months after the film’s release, Rashmika Mandhana has now finally broken silence on the trolling she faced.

For More: Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS Silence on Being Trolled for Animal Film Dialogue: ‘I Don’t Want to Ever…’

Former tennis star Sania Mirza’s ex-husband Shoaib Malik has been grabbing headlines once again! During a recent interview on a Pakistani chat show ‘Life Green Hai’, actress Nawal Saeed made a shocking revelation about Pakistani cricketers and it left many wondering if she was hinting at Shoaib, who took everyone by surprise when he announced on 20 January 2024 via a social media post that he tied the knot with actress Sana Javed.

For More: Sania Mirza’s Ex-Husband Shoaib Malik Sent ‘Flirty’ DMs to Pakistani Actor Nawal Saeed? Here’s the Truth

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was once the highest-paid singer in the film industry till he found himself in controversies. Once again, he has found himself at the centre of controversies after he took a cryptic dig at a renowned actor couple. In an interview with the prominent news portal Bollywood Bubble, the veteran singer said that while the husband goes to Ram Lala darshan, his wife, who is from an opposition party, sits in the parliament and makes disparaging statements.

For More: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Takes A Dig At Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan? What We Know

A video featuring Pakistani actor and TV presenter Nadia Khan has caught the eye of netizens on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, she says that prominent Bollywood actors, ‘including the Khans,’ feel threatened by the talented artists from Pakistan. This statement was made during an episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version. A snippet of her teasing Indian celebrities was circulated on X.

For More: Pakistani TV Anchor Says SRK, Salman Khan And Aamir Are ‘Insecure Of Pak Actors’, Netizens React | Post

Looks like Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally confirmed their dating reports. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she is in Abu Dhabi where she will be celebrating her birthday on April 5. She dropped a picture of a peacock and treated her fans with a glimpse of the place she was staying at.

For More: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate Latter’s Birthday Together; Viral Photos Confirm Dating