মঙ্গলবার , ৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE On Her Deepfake Video; Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Rules Advance Booking Collections

নভেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ৫:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 06t222214.850 2023 11 e90bb4ec9a3f5e916a42bbf86fbb8a69


Last Updated: November 06, 2023, 22:24 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Her Deepfake Video; Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Rules Advance Booking Sales

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Her Deepfake Video; Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Rules Advance Booking Sales

Rashmika Mandanna upset with her deepfake video. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 rules the advance booking collections.

Amitabh Bachchan has batted for a legal action after a morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral. On Sunday, a deepfake video of the Pushpa star surfaced online. In the unverified video, the woman with Rashmika’s face was seen getting into a lift, wearing a fitted outfit. The video instantly went viral and a few social media users came forward to clarify that the video has been deepfaked.

For More : Amitabh Bachchan Demands ‘Legal’ Action After Rashmika Mandanna’s Morphed Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Tiger on-screen again, it has now been reported that the film is ruling the advance booking collections. Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Tiger 3 is ‘running riot in advance booking’. He further shared that “no Hindi film has dared to open on Diwali Day in more than a decade” since the film business takes a dip in evening shows.

For More : Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Is ‘Running Riot In Advance Booking’, Likely To Cross Rs 40 Crore On Its Day 1

A morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral. On Sunday, a deepfake video of the Pushpa star surfaced online. In the unverified video, the woman with Rashmika’s face was seen getting into a lift, wearing a fitted outfit. The video instantly went viral and a few social media users came forward to clarify that the video has been deepfaked. Rashmika has now reacted to it. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online

For More : Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on Her Deepfake Video, Says ‘I Feel Really Hurt To Share…’

Sara Ali Khan has finally addressed the elephant in the room as she made an appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, along with Ananya Panday. Sara has been linked with Indian batsman Shubman Gill for a very long time. The duo sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on a dinner date. However, they never addressed the reports surrounding their alleged romance publicly. For the first time, Sara has opened up about her link-up rumours.

For More : Sara Ali Khan ALMOST Confirms Shubman Gill Is Dating ‘Other Sara’ on Koffee With Karan | Watch

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan made their way to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash with their ‘The Archies’ co-stars. The actors, who are set to make their debut in December this year, are not only working together in the film but are also rumoured to be dating. Although Suhana, Agastya and their respective parents — Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan — are yet to comment about the speculation, a new video has fuelled their dating rumours.

For More : Agastya Nanda Fuels Suhana Khan Dating Rumours With THIS Sweet Gesture at Manish’s Party | Video

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

