Rashmika Mandanna Drops Sweet Birthday Wish For Her ‘Vijju’ Aka Vijay Deverakonda

Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 00:36 IST

Vijay also made headlines for his generous gesture. The actor announced that a portion of proceeds from his clothing brand RWDY would be donated to the Indian Armed Forces.

Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay Deverakonda “Vijju” in her sweet birthday message.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to keep fans guessing about their relationship status. On Friday, May 9, as Vijay turned 36, Rashmika took to Instagram to post a warm birthday note for her rumoured boyfriend, reigniting buzz around their romance.

The actress shared a candid solo picture of Vijay and wrote, “I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday vijju (sic).” In a heartfelt addition, she continued, “I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love joy health wealth peace and everything else (sic).”

Vijay, in response, reposted Rashmika’s Instagram story and wrote, “Cutest May all your wishes and blessings come true.”

Though the duo has never confirmed their relationship publicly, their online exchanges and off-screen bonding keep sparking dating rumours. Fans often notice that they share photos from similar locations, hinting at vacations together without posing side by side. Just last month, Rashmika posted pictures from her beach birthday celebration, while Vijay also shared beach photos around the same time, fueling more speculation.

On his birthday, Vijay also treated fans to updates on his upcoming projects. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he posted posters of his upcoming films — Kingdom, VD14, and SVC 59 — with the caption, “Next.”

In addition to film updates, Vijay also made headlines for his generous gesture. The actor announced that a portion of proceeds from his clothing brand RWDY would be donated to the Indian Armed Forces. In a note accompanying the announcement, he wrote, “This year, @thedeverakonda’s birthday isn’t just about celebration. It’s about spreading a little joy… But in times like these, we understand it’s our responsibility to give back to the nation who has given us everything.”

Fans and followers applauded the move, calling it a thoughtful and patriotic initiative.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several films lined up, including Kuberaa, The Girlfriend, Thama, and Rainbow.

First Published: